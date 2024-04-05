KSL Sports Rewind: Boys & Girls Lacrosse RPI Breakdown

On the Site:
Apr 5, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The boys and girls lacrosse seasons are in full swing in the 2024 season and KSL Sports Rewind has the latest and a breakdown of the RPI rankings.

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the RPI rankings that were released on April 2 for 4A/5A/6A boys and girls lacrosse.

For a full breakdown of the RPI rankings, check out the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

