Utah Gymnastics Finishes First In Second Round Of Florida Regional

Apr 5, 2024, 1:11 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GAINESVILLE, FL – The No. 5 Red Rocks are in postseason form after securing their fourth straight Pac-12 Title and kept the momentum going in the Florida Regional.

Utah just needed to place in the top two to advance to Sunday’s regional final and the Red Rocks did just that building confidence through all four events.

The Red Rocks finished first with a 197.825. Michigan State advanced with them posting a 197.475.

Utah will now wait to find out who their other two competitors will be on Sunday aside from the Spartans in the second Florida regional meet later tonight.

Utah Vault, Maryland Bars, Towson Beam, MSU Floor

Freshman Ella Zirbes posted Utah’s highest score of the first rotation with a 9.875. Ashley Glynn, Makenna Smith, and Grace McCallum came in with 9.850’s while Jaylene Gilstrap started things off on vault with a 9.800. Jaedyn Rucker had the lowest score- a 9.325 which was dropped.

Utah Bars, Maryland Beam, Towson Floor, MSU Vault

The Red Rocks picked up the pace on bars posting a season high team total on the event of 49.575.

Amelie Morgan posted the highest score of 9.950 while Alani Sabado came in second with a 9.925. Ella Zirbes, Makenna Smith, Maile O’Keefe, and Grace McCallum all posted 9.900s- one of which was dropped as the lowest score.

Utah Beam, Maryland Floor, Towson Vault, MSU Bars

Utah’s dominance continued through their beam rotation posting another season high team score of 49.600.

Abby Paulson led the team with a 9.975 with Grace McCallum behind her with a 9.925. Amelie Morgan, Makenna Smith, and Maile O’Keefe posted a series of 9.900’s while Jaylene Gilstrap wrapped up the rotation with a 9.700 that was dropped.

Utah Floor, Maryland Vault, Towson Bars, MSU Beam

The Red Rocks wrapped up the meet with another solid rotation posting a team score of 49.425 on floor to give the Utes the win.

Jaylene Gilstrap earned the highest score on the event with a 9.950 with Ella Zirbes behind her with a 9.900. Jaedyn Rucker was good for a 9.875 while Makenna Smith, Abby Paulson, and Grace McCallum all earned 9.850’s.

