Jazz Unveil All-Rookie Campaign For Keyonte George

Apr 5, 2024, 1:48 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have released their All-Rookie campaign material for first-year guard Keyonte George.

With the regular season soon coming to an end, and no other Jazz players in contention for end-of-season awards, George’s candidacy for the All-Rookie team is worth tracking.

Related: Best Rookie Seasons In Utah Jazz History

Will Keyonte George Make All-Rookie Team?

With little more than a week’s worth of games left to play, George has logged the most minutes of any Jazz rookie this season with nearly 1,900.

Through 69 appearances George is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three.

Though the 16th overall pick out of Baylor has struggled in recent weeks, he’s built a strong case to be named to one of the two All-Rookie teams.

George has the fifth-highest points per game average among all rookies, and the second-highest assist average.

His six games scoring 25 points or more are tied with Chet Holmgren for third-most among the 2023-24 rookie class, trailing only Rookie of the Year frontrunner Victor Wembanyama, and second-overall pick Brandon Miller.

George is on pace to become the first rookie in Jazz history to score 900 points, dish out 300 assists, and grab 200 rebounds in their rookie season.

Wembanyama (SAS), Miller (CHA), Chet Holmgren (OKC), Brandin Podziemski (GSW), Jaimie Jaquez Jr. (MIA), Dereck Lively (DAL), Amen Thompson (HOU), and Ausar Thompson (DET) are all likely to be named to the All-Rookie first and second teams.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL Sports

