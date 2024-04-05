On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Real Salt Lake Looks To Build On Winning Streak Against Minnesota United

Apr 5, 2024, 3:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake hopes to take its two-game winning streak to three in a row with its road match against Minnesota United FC.

RSL takes on Minnesota United FC

MNUFC will host RSL at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, April 6.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since June 2023.

Minnesota will enter the contest after suffering its first loss of the season, a 2-0 result against Philadelphia Union on March 30. Before the loss, Minnesota started the season with a 3-1-0 record.

Real Salt Lake will arrive in Minnesota with a 3-1-2 record this season. The club is coming off of back-to-back victories for the first time since October 2023.

“Yeah I think, obviously, with a new system…it took us a little bit to get used to and now we’ve kinda found that rhythm,” RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath told KSL Sports before the team’s trip to the North Star State. “Now it’s about sticking to that rhythm because that rhythm is what creates chances and what keeps us in games, what’s been huge for us the last two games.”

RSL’s match against Minnesota United FC is slated for a 6:30 p.m. (MT) kickoff. The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

