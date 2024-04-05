On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Mitch Wishsnowsky, Fred Warner Participate In First Punt, Pitch At Giants Game

Apr 5, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky and former BYU linebacker Fred Warner participated in pregame ceremonies for the San Francisco Giants.

Mitch Wishsnowsky kicks first punt at Giants game

The Giants hosted the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Friday, April 5.

Before the game started, the pair of San Francisco 49ers were honored to take part in the Giants’ pregame festivities.

Wishnowsky stood in the outfield and booted a football over the right field wall and into McCovey Cove. The ball was retrieved by a fan in a kayak in that section of San Francisco Bay.

Fred Warner throws first pitch at Giants game

Warner participated in a traditional baseball pregame ritual, the first pitch.

Alongside 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Warner threw a ball near the mound toward home plate.

Both players tossed wild pitches into the ground.

The Giants started the season with a 2-5 record before Friday’s contest against the Padres.

Last season, Wishnowsky and Warner helped the 49ers to a 12-5 record in the regular season. The duo also played in their second Super Bowl, a 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

About Mitch Wishnowsky

Before his professional career, the Perth, Australia native played for the Utes from 2016-18.

During his career at Utah, Wishnowsky was honored as the 2016 Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter. The punter was recognized as a Ray Guy finalist for an NCAA record three times during his time with the Utes.

Following his college career, Wishnowsky was selected by the Niners with the No. 110 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wishnowsky recently completed his fifth season in the NFL. The former Ute has played in 83 games for the Niners.

During those contests, Wishnowsky punted the ball 288 times with an average of 45.7 yards per kick. He’s recorded 20 touchbacks on punts and pinned 127 kicks inside of the 20-yard line. Wishnowsky owns a net of 42.5 yards per punt.

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

RELATED: 49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

Last season, Warner recorded 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

During his career, the linebacker has been honored as a Pro Bowl selection three times. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

