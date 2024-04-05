Mason Falslev Announces He Will Stay At Utah State For Sophomore Season

LOGAN, Utah – After a week in the NCAA transfer portal, Utah State guard Mason Falslev announced that he will stay with the Aggies for his sophomore season.

Falslev is coming off of an impressive first season where he started in all 34 games that he played.

The Utah native averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Falslev was one of four Aggies to average double figures in 2023-2024. He was second on the team in rebounds, third in assists, and third in steals.

Falslev was the only freshman to get significant minutes for USU.

His best game came against the Boise State Broncos on February 10 when he led all scorers with 25 points on 10/13 shooting.

Just days after Utah State announced the hire of head coach Jerrod Calhoun, Falslev announced he would return for the 2024-2025 season.

In an interview on the KSL Sports Zone, Calhoun said that he would speak with all of the players individually to take their temperature on what’s next.

Understandably, some Aggies were worried about the future of the program with Danny Sprinkle moving on to coach at Washington.

Falslev must have appreciated the hiring of Calhoun as he sets his eyes on another successful season in Logan.

