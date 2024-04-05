Report: Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski Asks USC For Release From NLI

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Corner Canyon High School standout Brody Kozlowski told On3 he’s requested a release from his national letter of intent to play for the USC Trojans.

Brody Kozlowski asks USC for release from NLI

On3’s Joe Tipton reported Kozlowski’s decision on Friday, April 5.

“Brody Kozlowski will not be headed to Los Angeles after all. The 6-foot-7 small forward out of Corner Canyon (UT) has requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to USC and will reopen his recruitment,” Tipton wrote for On3.com.

Kozlowski’s decision came after the Trojans hired former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman following Andy Enfield’s departure for SMU earlier in the month.

NEWS: 2024 four-star SF Brody Kozlowski has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent to USC and will reopen his recruitment, he tells @On3Recruits. Story: https://t.co/IG7XKCPU0z pic.twitter.com/bprMLTemNJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2024

In Enfield’s final season with the Trojans, USC posted a 15-18 record, including 8-12 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Next season will be USC’s first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

Brody Kozlowski’s commitment to USC

Kozlowski announced his commitment to the Trojans in October 2023. He signed his NLI with USC in November 2023.

The Chargers product chose USC over schools like BYU, Cal, San Diego State, Utah State, Utah Tech, Utah Valley, and Weber State.

According to 247Sports, Kozlowski is a three-star prospect with a four-star composite score. He’s rated the No. 3 player in the state of Utah for his class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Brody Kozlowski is the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle. He’s also the No. 35 small forward prospect,” Tipton added.

In his final year with the Chargers, Kozlowski averaged 20.5 points per contest. He helped Corner Canyon reach the 6A Championship game before the Chargers fell to the Lehi Pioneers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland