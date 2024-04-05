Huge Second Half Propels Utah Warriors To Win Over Anthem RC

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors rattled off 29 unanswered points in the second half to pick up a big win over the Anthem RC on Friday.

The Utah Warriors hosted the Anthem RC in Zions Bank Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Utah improved to 2-3 with the 39-19 win over Anthem RC.

First Half

It didn’t take long for the first points to be scored.

Just three minutes into the match, Nic Souchon broke away from the scrum and rumbled down the left side for the first try of the game.

The conversion kick was missed to leave the lead at five.

Anthem RC was next on the attack.

After nearly four minutes of possession, the Anthem made their way up near the try-line.

The Warriors defense held strong and regained possession without conceding.

Utah didnt hold onto the ball for long. Anthem RC played aggressive defense and capitalized on the other end with a try following a breakaway.

The conversion kick was made to give the Anthem a 7-5 lead.

In the 16th minute, Utah lined up for a scrum. The Warriors pushed the Anthem until they were just feet away from the try-line.

An Anthem defender made an excellent play and stole the ball. He ran it all the way out to midfield before being caught.

Less than a minute later, Utah regained possession and Michael Manson broke away from the pack for the second Warriors try of the match.

The conversion kick was missed once again, 10-7.

It didnt take long for an Anthem answer.

Anthem RC moved down the field with ease and scored their second try only a couple of minutes after Utah.

The Anthem couldn’t make the conversion kick from the left side, leaving the score at 12-10.

The offensive fireworks didnt stop there.

Souchon continued his great first-half performance with an assist on a try by Mika Kruse.

The assist from Souchon was so well-placed that Kruse just had to dive on the ball in the in-goal area.

The Warriors’ struggle with conversion kicks continued but the third try gave them a 15-12 lead.

25′

With an assist from Nic Souchon and a good bounce, Mika Kruse gets the TRY.

The wind continues to blow, no conversion.

After a couple of failed scoring attempts, the Anthem managed to regain the lead with a try in the 38th minute.

The conversion kick was good, making the score 19-15.

Anthem RC went on one more push before the half concluded. They made it into Warriors territory but couldn’t score in time.

Utah trailed by four at the half, 19-15.

HALFTIME

UT 15 – 19 ARC

Second Half

The opening minutes of the second half saw nothing but defense from both sides.

After over ten minutes of back and forth, Utah scored its fourth try of the match.

Souchon was the try-scorer for the Warriors, his second of the night. The conversion kick bounced off of the upright, 20-19.

In the 60th minute, Utah extended its lead.

After a try got called back, the Warriors and Michael Manson came out for revenge.

Manson found the perfect angle and sprinted past the Anthem defense to the corner of the in-goal area.

Utah had all the momentum in the second half.

But, with ten minutes left, all the Anthem needed was a try and a conversion kick to take the lead back.

With this in mind, the Warriors opened up a two-possession lead with a try in the 72nd minute.

Utah also made its first conversion kick of the match to increase the lead to 13, 32-19.

72′

Dylan Nel muscles through for a try!

Joel Hodgson with the kick and it’s good!

But they weren’t done there.

In the 76th minute, Frank Lochore scored to make it 24 unanswered second-half points for the Warriors.

Utah carried its 20-point lead into the final minute. The Warriors capped off the game with a last-second try.

The Warriors improved to 2-3 on the season with the 44-19 win.

