Darius Bazley Dunks For First Points As Member Of Utah Jazz

Apr 5, 2024, 9:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Darius Bazley threw down a slam dunk for his first points as a Jazzman during Utah’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Darius Bazley dunks on Clippers

The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Friday, April 5.

With 11:13 remaining in the first half, Jason Preston fed the ball to a driving Bazley. The forward took the ball to the rim and rock the iron with a dunk for his first points as a member of the Jazz. Bazley’s jam cut Los Angeles’ lead to 41-19.

During his first 10 minutes on the hardwood, the NBA G League product had three points on 1-4 field goals.

He added one rebound, two steals, and a block.

Earlier this season, Bazley played in three games for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was scoreless in those contests. Bazley owns career averages of 8.9 points per game in 231 games played in the NBA. Before joining the Jazz, the former first round pick played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and 76ers.

Utah’s game against Los Angeles is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Clippers

The Jazz arrived in Southern California enduring a 10-game losing streak. Utah’s last victory came at home against the Atlanta Hawks on March 15. The Jazz haven’t won a game on the road since before the trade deadline when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on January 27.

Utah entered the game with a 29-47 record, including 9-28 away from the Delta Center.

In contrast, the Clippers welcome the Jazz with their 38-28 record, including 23-13 in Los Angeles.

Before facing Utah, L.A. had won four of its last five games, including wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers own the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Friday’s contest was the third of the season between the Jazz and Clippers.

The Jazz hosted the Clippers for their second game of the season on October 27. Utah beat Los Angeles, 120-118, for its first win of the 2023-24 campaign. A month and a half later, the Jazz hosted the Clippers again. The second meeting went to the Clippers, 117-103, on December 8.

A week from Friday’s contest, the Clippers will host the Jazz again. The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on April 12.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

