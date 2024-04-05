Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George Dunk On Clippers Via Alley-Oops

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks rocked the rim with slam dunks on alley-oop passes during Utah’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers hosted the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Friday, April 5.

With 1:02 remaining in the third quarter, George dished the ball to a flying Hendricks, who completed the alley-oop at the rim. Hendricks’ dunk cut Los Angeles’ lead to 99-79.

In the fourth quarter, Brice Sensabaugh lobbed the ball to George for a slam. George’s jam made it a 110-87 game with 9:08 left to play.

During his first 12 minutes, Hendricks had five points on 2-3 field goals. George posted six points, two rebounds, and five assists in his first 19 minutes on the hardwood.

This season, George is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest.

Hendricks averages 7.2 points per game on 44.0 percent shooting.

Jazz vs. Clippers

The Jazz arrived in Southern California enduring a 10-game losing streak. Utah’s last victory came at home against the Atlanta Hawks on March 15. The Jazz haven’t won a game on the road since before the trade deadline when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on January 27.

Utah entered the game with a 29-47 record, including 9-28 away from the Delta Center.

In contrast, the Clippers welcome the Jazz with their 38-28 record, including 23-13 in Los Angeles.

Before facing Utah, L.A. had won four of its last five games, including wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers own the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Friday’s contest was the third of the season between the Jazz and Clippers.

The Jazz hosted the Clippers for their second game of the season on October 27. Utah beat Los Angeles, 120-118, for its first win of the 2023-24 campaign. A month and a half later, the Jazz hosted the Clippers again. The second meeting went to the Clippers, 117-103, on December 8.

A week from Friday’s contest, the Clippers will host the Jazz again. The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. (MT) on April 12.

