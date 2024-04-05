Clippers Deal Jazz 11th Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were blown out on the road falling to the Clippers 131-102 in Los Angeles.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 17 off the bench.

Eight different Clippers scored in double-digits in the win.

First Quarter

The Clippers opened the game shooting 8-9 from the floor including 3-3 from three to jump out to a 21-4 lead.

The lead climbed to 20, 24-4 with seven minutes left in the opening period.

The Jazz shot 6-24 in the first quarter while the Clippers shot 17-23.

After one the Jazz trailed the Clippers 41-16.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run to trim the Clippers lead to 19.

Los Angeles responded by pushing the lead to 29 midway through the period.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Jazz in the first half.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Clippers 75-42.

Third Quarter

After sitting Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, and Keyonte George for the final 18 minutes of the first half, Will Hardy opened the third quarter with none of the three rookies on the floor.

George was the Jazz’s first sub in the second half, and hit a mid-range floater to cut the Clippers lead to 25 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

The Jazz trimmed the Clippers lead to as few as 20, but gave up a 5-0 run to close the quarter.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Clippers 104-79.

Fourth Quarter

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Darius Bazley both saw their first minutes for the Jazz this season combining for 19 points on 7-15 shooting.

Clippers coach Ty Lue cleared the bench with six minutes left in the game and his team leading by 30.

The Jazz fell to the Clippers

