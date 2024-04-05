On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Clippers Deal Jazz 11th Straight Loss

Apr 5, 2024, 10:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were blown out on the road falling to the Clippers 131-102 in Los Angeles.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 17 off the bench.

Eight different Clippers scored in double-digits in the win.

Related: What Type Of Help Do The Jazz Need This Summer?

First Quarter

The Clippers opened the game shooting 8-9 from the floor including 3-3 from three to jump out to a 21-4 lead.

The lead climbed to 20, 24-4 with seven minutes left in the opening period.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Jazz shot 6-24 in the first quarter while the Clippers shot 17-23.

After one the Jazz trailed the Clippers 41-16.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run to trim the Clippers lead to 19.

Los Angeles responded by pushing the lead to 29 midway through the period.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Jazz in the first half.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Clippers 75-42.

Third Quarter

After sitting Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh, and Keyonte George for the final 18 minutes of the first half, Will Hardy opened the third quarter with none of the three rookies on the floor.

George was the Jazz’s first sub in the second half, and hit a mid-range floater to cut the Clippers lead to 25 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

The Jazz trimmed the Clippers lead to as few as 20, but gave up a 5-0 run to close the quarter.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Clippers 104-79.

Fourth Quarter

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Darius Bazley both saw their first minutes for the Jazz this season combining for 19 points on 7-15 shooting.

Clippers coach Ty Lue cleared the bench with six minutes left in the game and his team leading by 30.

The Jazz fell to the Clippers

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Purdue’s Zach Edey Overwhelming Choice For 2nd Straight AP Player Of Year Award

Zach Edey collected his second AP Player of the Year award, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson from 1981-83.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa To 71-69 Win Over UConn In Women’s Final Four

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn in the women's Final Four on Friday night.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George Dunk On Clippers Via Alley-Oops

Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks rocked the rim with slam dunks on alley-oop passes during Utah's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George, Ömer Yurtseven Run Pick, Roll Against Clippers

Jazz guard Keyonte George and forward Ömer Yurtseven ran a pick and roll to perfection for a bucket during Utah's game against the Clippers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Darius Bazley Dunks For First Points As Member Of Utah Jazz

Jazz forward Darius Bazley threw down a slam dunk for his first points as a Jazzman during Utah's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge Second Half Propels Utah Warriors To Win Over Anthem RC

The Utah Warriors rattled off 29 unanswered points in the second half to pick up a big win over the Anthem RC on Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Clippers Deal Jazz 11th Straight Loss