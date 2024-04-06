Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Feels More Confident Than Ever In Role

SALT LAKE CITY – Jumping from high school football to college football can be a bit of an adjustment- especially at the quarterback position.

For Utah sophomore Brandon Rose, that has proven to be true.

Rose is now heading into this third season with the Utes and by all reports, he’s as confident as ever in the quarterback role. That news of course bodes well as Utah is looking for their backup for Cam Rising this season and even possibly his successor for next season.

Brandon Rose Used A Tough Situation To Get Better

Rose was by all accounts on his way to being Utah’s backup quarterback (and ultimately starter) last season until an injury in fall camp knocked him out of the running.

It was a frustrating situation for Utah and Rose for many reasons, but the seasoned sophomore used that time wisely to get more familiar with the Utes’ offense.

“I feel a lot more confident and more prepared as I’m going through spring ball,” Rose said. “I feel like I’ve picked up right where I’ve left off.”

Rose isn’t the only one who has noticed improvement in his game either. Head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned a few weeks back that Rose is performing with much more confidence than he did just a year ago.

“I feel like I’ve just gotten more confident in my ability,” Rose said. “Being able to execute at a high level and get the ball to my playmakers. Just run the offense as a solid unit.”

Rose noted despite the fact he was limited as to what he could do on the field last season, he didn’t waste the opportunity to learn from the sidelines. His biggest takeaway from that time? Letting things happen as they will.

“To be patient,” Rose said. “God has got a plan for everybody and I feel like I take everything- everything happens for a reason. I took that and tried to make the most of it.”

A Strong Trio Of Utah Quarterbacks

By now everyone knows that Cam Rising will be the unquestioned starter for the Utes in 2024.

Rising, now in his sixth year of eligibility knows a thing or two about having to wait his turn, and making the most of injury years which makes him a perfect leader for Rose to learn under.

“He helps you learn a lot,” Rose said. “See things you may not have seen. He’s a great guy. A great leader and I think just being able to learn from him can help my game- the IQ standpoint of playing the quarterback position. He’s a great guy in the room to have.”

Right now, Rose is in the middle of what has been labeled a great quarterback battle for the backup job with 2024 freshman Isaac Wilson. Rose says Wilson has brought a competitive edge to the room that has helped him get better as well.

“It’s always good that we are always competing in the quarterback room,” Rose said. “Everyone in the room is great. We all love each other. It’s just great to compete every day.”

Brandon Rose Sees Winning In Utah’s Future

Spring camp is just about over for Utah football with one week left. While there is still summer conditioning and fall camp left to get through, Rose feels confident about where the 2024 Utes are at.

“There are a bunch of playmakers all over the field,” Rose said. “We’re just winners. We’re going to go win.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

