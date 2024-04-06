How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Florida Regional Final

SALT LAKE CITY – It is postseason time for college gymnastics and the Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

Utah was joined by Michigan State, Maryland, and Towson in the earlier session of the Florida regional on Friday with the Red Rocks and Spartans advancing. Florida and Missouri advanced from Friday’s later session and will compete against Utah and Michigan State in Sunday’s meet.

The top two teams from each regional final (California, Arkansas, Michigan, and Florida) will move on to the National Championships on April 18 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How To Watch The Red Rocks In The Florida Regional Final

WHEN: Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 WHERE: Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida TIME: 3:00 pm MT

3:00 pm MT CHANNEL: ESPN+

*The top two from each of Sunday’s regional finals will advance to the National Championship from April 18-19.

What The Red Rocks Are Up To Between Regional Meets

Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said earlier in the week the staff likes to keep things light between regional meets to let the girls rest and have some fun before it’s time to get back to business.

“We try to do some kind of team activity that is light on their bodies but takes their mind off of what we are really there to do,” Dockendorf said. “Make them laugh a lot and just have a little bit of fun. We’ll probably do something similar to that on Saturday.”

