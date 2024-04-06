On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Florida Regional Final

Apr 6, 2024, 3:39 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

red-rocks-at-sprouts-farmers-market-collegiate-quad-meet-at-maverik-center-2024

SALT LAKE CITY – It is postseason time for college gymnastics and the Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

Utah was joined by Michigan State, Maryland, and Towson in the earlier session of the Florida regional on Friday with the Red Rocks and Spartans advancing. Florida and Missouri advanced from Friday’s later session and will compete against Utah and Michigan State in Sunday’s meet.

The top two teams from each regional final (California, Arkansas, Michigan, and Florida) will move on to the National Championships on April 18 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How To Watch The Red Rocks In The Florida Regional Final

  • WHEN: Sunday, April 7
  • WHERE: Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida
  • TIME: 3:00 pm MT
  • CHANNEL: ESPN+

*The top two from each of Sunday’s regional finals will advance to the National Championship from April 18-19.

What The Red Rocks Are Up To Between Regional Meets

Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said earlier in the week the staff likes to keep things light between regional meets to let the girls rest and have some fun before it’s time to get back to business.

“We try to do some kind of team activity that is light on their bodies but takes their mind off of what we are really there to do,” Dockendorf said. “Make them laugh a lot and just have a little bit of fun. We’ll probably do something similar to that on Saturday.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

