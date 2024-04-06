How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Women’s NCAA National Championship Game

CLEVELAND – 68 teams have been narrowed down to two in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Check out how to watch Iowa take on South Carolina in the national championship game.

The Path To The Top

South Carolina comes off of back-to-back double-digit wins over NC State and Oregon State in the Final Four and Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks have a perfect 38-0 record and aim to make it 39 straight wins against Iowa in the national championship game.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes haven’t won by ten or more since the Sweet Sixteen.

IOWA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 SEE YOU SUNDAY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FHhAHrfwZm — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024



Led by AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Iowa made the national championship game for the second straight year.

Iowa had to go through some women’s hoops powerhouses on the way to the top. Including Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four and Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight.

How To Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks take on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. MST.

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

Streaming

SOUTH CAROLINA. IOWA. THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL TITLE GAME IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Ypqgvl2gZ0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2024

