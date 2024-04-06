On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Women’s NCAA National Championship Game

Apr 6, 2024, 4:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CLEVELAND – 68 teams have been narrowed down to two in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Check out how to watch Iowa take on South Carolina in the national championship game.

The Path To The Top

South Carolina comes off of back-to-back double-digit wins over NC State and Oregon State in the Final Four and Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks have a perfect 38-0 record and aim to make it 39 straight wins against Iowa in the national championship game.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes haven’t won by ten or more since the Sweet Sixteen.


Led by AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Iowa made the national championship game for the second straight year.

RELATED: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Is AP Player Of Year In Women’s Hoops For 2nd Straight Season

Iowa had to go through some women’s hoops powerhouses on the way to the top. Including Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four and Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight.

How To Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks take on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. MST.

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

Streaming

Fubo

Hulu+ Live TV

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ABC App

KSL Sports Zone

KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

