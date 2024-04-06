Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Eddie Heckard’s Versatility At Cornerback

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Eddie Heckard

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Heckard’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 31.

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, Sylvester said that the BYU standout “can play all over the field.” Heckard can play every cornerback position for a team, according to Sylvester.

Despite suffering a broken foot while training for the NFL, Sylvester doesn’t believe the injury will hurt Heckard’s future in the league. “You’re getting a veteran guy if you draft this guy right now,” the NFL analyst said of Heckard.

TOP TAP MAGIC 🪄 Eddie Heckard snags his second pick of the night right on the @BYUfootball sideline 😳 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/NJM0MYdrWs — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 25, 2023

After starting his career at Weber State, some might have wondered how Heckard’s game would translate to the FBS level. Sylvester said that Heckard’s production in 2023 proved there are no concerns in the defensive back’s game.

“He was making plays all over the place,” Sylvester said of the cornerback’s time at BYU.

Sylvester added that he’d take Heckard in the fourth or fifth round of the NFL Draft if he ran a team.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Heckard, see the video above.

About Eddie Heckard

Before starting his college career, Heckard was a standout player for Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. While at Desert Pines, he had the longest interception return in Nevada state championship history.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Heckard saw his first college action with the Wildcats during their 2018 campaign. He played in three contests and helped Weber State win a second straight Big Sky Conference title and earn a trip into the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native played in all 15 of Weber State’s games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third consecutive conference title and reached the FCS semifinals. Heckard earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for his play.

#58 in our 60in60 Eddie Heckard is STRONG! He’s a do it all! pic.twitter.com/Q6XDMAxZoN — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) June 13, 2022

During Weber State’s spring season in 2021, Heckard received first-team All-Big Sky honors and helped the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive Big Sky championship. In the fall of 2021, Heckard earned the second of back-to-back first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Following the 2022 season, Heckard transferred to BYU.

In his final year at Weber State, Heckard recorded 68 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and two interceptions.

During his career with the Wildcats, Heckard posted 211 total tackles, 152 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 35 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

Heckard’s 2023 season was his only year at BYU. During his 12 games with the Cougars, the cornerback posted 47 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, five interceptions, one touchdown, and 11 pass breakups.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland