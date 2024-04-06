On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Eddie Heckard’s Versatility At Cornerback

Apr 6, 2024, 5:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Eddie Heckard

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Heckard’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 31.

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, Sylvester said that the BYU standout “can play all over the field.” Heckard can play every cornerback position for a team, according to Sylvester.

Despite suffering a broken foot while training for the NFL, Sylvester doesn’t believe the injury will hurt Heckard’s future in the league. “You’re getting a veteran guy if you draft this guy right now,” the NFL analyst said of Heckard.

After starting his career at Weber State, some might have wondered how Heckard’s game would translate to the FBS level. Sylvester said that Heckard’s production in 2023 proved there are no concerns in the defensive back’s game.

“He was making plays all over the place,” Sylvester said of the cornerback’s time at BYU.

Sylvester added that he’d take Heckard in the fourth or fifth round of the NFL Draft if he ran a team.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Heckard, see the video above.

RELATED STORIES

About Eddie Heckard

Before starting his college career, Heckard was a standout player for Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. While at Desert Pines, he had the longest interception return in Nevada state championship history.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Heckard saw his first college action with the Wildcats during their 2018 campaign. He played in three contests and helped Weber State win a second straight Big Sky Conference title and earn a trip into the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, the Las Vegas native played in all 15 of Weber State’s games. He helped the Wildcats capture their third consecutive conference title and reached the FCS semifinals. Heckard earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for his play.

During Weber State’s spring season in 2021, Heckard received first-team All-Big Sky honors and helped the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive Big Sky championship. In the fall of 2021, Heckard earned the second of back-to-back first-team All-Big Sky honors.

Following the 2022 season, Heckard transferred to BYU.

In his final year at Weber State, Heckard recorded 68 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, one sack, and two interceptions.

During his career with the Wildcats, Heckard posted 211 total tackles, 152 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 35 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

Heckard’s 2023 season was his only year at BYU. During his 12 games with the Cougars, the cornerback posted 47 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, five interceptions, one touchdown, and 11 pass breakups.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Women’s NCAA National Championship Game

68 teams have been narrowed down to 2 in the NCAA Tournament. Check out how to watch the national championship game.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Florida Regional Final

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Feels More Confident Than Ever In Role

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose is in year three with Utah football and his confidence level in what is expected has never been higher.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Purdue’s Zach Edey Overwhelming Choice For 2nd Straight AP Player Of Year Award

Zach Edey collected his second AP Player of the Year award, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson from 1981-83.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa To 71-69 Win Over UConn In Women’s Final Four

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn in the women's Final Four on Friday night.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Clippers Deal Jazz 11th Straight Loss

The Utah Jazz were blown out on the road by the Los Angeles Clippers 131-102 dropping their 11th straight game.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Eddie Heckard’s Versatility At Cornerback