Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead In Minnesota

Apr 6, 2024, 7:19 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MINNESOTA – Coming off of a hat trick in his last match, Chicho Arango added to his season total with a goal against Minnesota in the 24th minute.

The score gave Arango his sixth goal in just seven matches this season.

Andres Gomez took the ball into the right side of the box and was nearly forced out of bounds before sending an excellent cross in front of the net.

Arango rose up and slammed a header into the top left corner off of the ground.

The cross made it over Minnesota’s Devin Padelford and MNUFC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair didnt have enough time to react to Arango’s header.

The early score was a nice change of pace for RSL fans.

In both of the clubs last two matches, Real conceded the first goal of the game.

Chicho Arango, RSL Looks To Build On Hot Streak In Minnesota

Real Salt Lake hopes to take its two-game winning streak to three in a row with its road match against Minnesota United FC.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since June 2023.

Minnesota will enter the contest after suffering its first loss of the season, a 2-0 result against Philadelphia Union on March 30. Before the loss, Minnesota started the season with a 3-1-0 record.

Real Salt Lake will arrive in Minnesota with a 3-1-2 record this season. The club is coming off of back-to-back victories for the first time since October 2023.

“Yeah I think, obviously, with a new system…it took us a little bit to get used to and now we’ve kinda found that rhythm,” RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath told KSL Sports before the team’s trip to the North Star State. “Now it’s about sticking to that rhythm because that rhythm is what creates chances and what keeps us in games, what’s been huge for us the last two games.”

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

