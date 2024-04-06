Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United Draw After Late Equalizer

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC played to a third consecutive draw after the home side scored an equalizer late in the match.

RSL plays Minnesota United FC to draw

MNUFC hosted RSL at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, April 6.

It was the first meeting between the two clubs since June 2023. The last two matches between RSL and Minnesota ended in a draw.

Real Salt Lake tied Minnesota, 1-1.

Early in the contest, RSL had multiple chances. The club garnered three corner kicks during the first 11 minutes of action. However, the match remained scoreless after multiple set pieces.

In the 24th minute, that changed. Real Salt Lake’s Andres Gomez dribbled the ball to the edge of the final third of the pitch before sending the ball into the box. Chicho Arango sprinted into the six-yard box to collect the pass and bury a header into the net for the first goal of the game. Arango’s goal was his fourth in the past two matches and put Real Salt Lake in front of Minnesota, 1-0.

Later in the half, RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath made a nice save to keep the sheet clean for his team.

Real Salt Lake maintained its advantage as the two clubs went to the locker room at halftime. Despite owning the lead, RSL trailed in several statistical categories. Minnesota controlled the ball for 56.1 percent of the first 45 minutes. Both clubs recorded three shots on goal but Minnesota posted five more shots attempts overall.

However, RSL did have more corner kicks, 4-1, and more saves, 3-2, than MNUFC.

Like the first half, Minnesota controlled possession for much of the second half.

The home side had multiple opportunities to score an equalizer but Real Salt Lake’s defense held strong against constant pressure. The pressure went up a notch around the 75th minute of action. Minnesota earned multiple corner kicks and MacMath & Co. had to work to prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.

Minnesota’s pressure finally broke the dam in the 86th minute when a shot by Tani Oluwaseyi rolled across the line for an equalizer. Oluwaseyi’s goal made the scoreboard even at 1-1.

Real Salt Lake had the chance to pull in front once again after Minnesota’s Joseph Rosales earned a red card and the home side played down a man for the final six minutes of the contest.

However, RSL was unable to put a shot on frame and only earned one point on the road.

RSL’s next match is at home against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland