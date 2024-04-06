On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United Draw After Late Equalizer

Apr 6, 2024, 8:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC played to a third consecutive draw after the home side scored an equalizer late in the match.

RSL plays Minnesota United FC to draw

MNUFC hosted RSL at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, April 6.

It was the first meeting between the two clubs since June 2023. The last two matches between RSL and Minnesota ended in a draw.

Real Salt Lake tied Minnesota, 1-1.

Early in the contest, RSL had multiple chances. The club garnered three corner kicks during the first 11 minutes of action. However, the match remained scoreless after multiple set pieces.

In the 24th minute, that changed. Real Salt Lake’s Andres Gomez dribbled the ball to the edge of the final third of the pitch before sending the ball into the box. Chicho Arango sprinted into the six-yard box to collect the pass and bury a header into the net for the first goal of the game. Arango’s goal was his fourth in the past two matches and put Real Salt Lake in front of Minnesota, 1-0.

Later in the half, RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath made a nice save to keep the sheet clean for his team.

Real Salt Lake maintained its advantage as the two clubs went to the locker room at halftime. Despite owning the lead, RSL trailed in several statistical categories. Minnesota controlled the ball for 56.1 percent of the first 45 minutes. Both clubs recorded three shots on goal but Minnesota posted five more shots attempts overall.

However, RSL did have more corner kicks, 4-1, and more saves, 3-2, than MNUFC.

Like the first half, Minnesota controlled possession for much of the second half.

The home side had multiple opportunities to score an equalizer but Real Salt Lake’s defense held strong against constant pressure. The pressure went up a notch around the 75th minute of action. Minnesota earned multiple corner kicks and MacMath & Co. had to work to prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.

Minnesota’s pressure finally broke the dam in the 86th minute when a shot by Tani Oluwaseyi rolled across the line for an equalizer. Oluwaseyi’s goal made the scoreboard even at 1-1.

Real Salt Lake had the chance to pull in front once again after Minnesota’s Joseph Rosales earned a red card and the home side played down a man for the final six minutes of the contest.

However, RSL was unable to put a shot on frame and only earned one point on the road.

RELATED STORIES

RSL’s next match is at home against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Defending Champ UConn Returns To NCAA Title Game, Beating Alabama 86-72

UConn kept its bid to repeat as national champion intact by surviving its first true test of the NCAA Tournament with a win over Alabama.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead In Minnesota

Coming off of a hat trick in his last match, RSL forward Chicho Arango added to his season total with a goal in the 24th minute.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Eddie Heckard’s Versatility At Cornerback

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Women’s NCAA National Championship Game

68 teams have been narrowed down to 2 in the NCAA Tournament. Check out how to watch the national championship game.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Florida Regional Final

The Red Rocks are competing in the Florida regional this week in hopes of making their 48th straight appearance at Nationals in two weeks.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Feels More Confident Than Ever In Role

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose is in year three with Utah football and his confidence level in what is expected has never been higher.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United Draw After Late Equalizer