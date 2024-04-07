How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Men’s NCAA National Championship Game
Apr 7, 2024, 3:44 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament title game has arrived with two teams ready to battle for the crown of the 2023-24 college basketball season.
How to watch Men’s NCAA National Championship Game
The championship game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, April 8.
Who’s playing in National Championship Game?
The final contest of the men’s tourney will be between the No. 1 overall seed UConn Huskies and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers.
THE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP IS SET 🔥
WHO YA GOT? 🍿#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TUCmCurk9w
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024
Purdue vs. UConn
The Boilermakers enter the matchup as the underdog to the defending national champion Huskies. Purdue arrived in Phoenix with a 34-4 record while UConn sits at 36-3 this season.
One. More. Game. pic.twitter.com/vwufuwMX4T
— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 7, 2024
On the road to the title game, Purdue defeated No. 16 Grambling, No. 8 Utah State, No.5 Gonzaga, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 11 NC State.
UConn’s path to the championship game featured wins over No. 16 Stetson, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 3 Illinois, and No. 4 Alabama.
UConn punches their ticket to the National Championship game 🙌#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/OMjt5Iim5Q
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024
The Huskies last suffered a loss on February 20 to No. 15 ranked Creighton. Purdue’s last defeat came on March 16 in an overtime contest with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament title game.
Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to the UConn vs. Purdue championship game:
Way To Watch:
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location
Television
Streaming Services
Mobile Devices
Online
Radio
- SiriusXM Channel 84
