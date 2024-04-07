How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Men’s NCAA National Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament title game has arrived with two teams ready to battle for the crown of the 2023-24 college basketball season.

How to watch Men’s NCAA National Championship Game

The championship game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, April 8.

Who’s playing in National Championship Game?

The final contest of the men’s tourney will be between the No. 1 overall seed UConn Huskies and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue vs. UConn

The Boilermakers enter the matchup as the underdog to the defending national champion Huskies. Purdue arrived in Phoenix with a 34-4 record while UConn sits at 36-3 this season.

On the road to the title game, Purdue defeated No. 16 Grambling, No. 8 Utah State, No.5 Gonzaga, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 11 NC State.

UConn’s path to the championship game featured wins over No. 16 Stetson, No. 9 Northwestern, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 3 Illinois, and No. 4 Alabama.

UConn punches their ticket to the National Championship game 🙌#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/OMjt5Iim5Q — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2024

The Huskies last suffered a loss on February 20 to No. 15 ranked Creighton. Purdue’s last defeat came on March 16 in an overtime contest with Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to the UConn vs. Purdue championship game:

Way To Watch:

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location

Television

TBS DirecTV – Channel 247 Dish – Channel 139



Streaming Services

Mobile Devices

Online

Radio

SiriusXM Channel 84

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports