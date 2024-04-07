On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Product Peter Kuest Posts Top-10 Finish At Valero Texas Open

Apr 7, 2024, 4:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest recorded a top-10 finish in his first PGA Tour event of the season at the Valero Texas Open.

Peter Kuest At Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open was held at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio, Texas from April 4-7.

The tournament was Kuest’s first event on the PGA Tour this season.

During the final day of the tournament, Kuest climbed 16 spots on the leaderboard after shooting four under par in his fourth round. Kuest’s Sunday included five birdies and one bogey.

Peter Kuest’s Scorecard

Round One: 69

Round Two: 71

Round Three: 74

Round Four: 68

Final Score: -6

RELATED: BYU Alum Peter Kuest Ties For Fourth Place At Rocket Mortgage Classic

The purse for the event was $9.2 million. Corey Conners was the previous winner of the tournament.

Leaderboard

T1. Akshay Bhatia (-20)

T1. Denny McCarthy (-20)

3. Rory McIlroy (-11)

4. Russell Henley (-10)

T5. Adam Schenk (-9)

T5. Brendon Todd (-9)

T7. Ben Martin (-8)

T7. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T7. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T10. Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T10. Peter Kuest (-6)

T10. Mac Meissner (-6)

T10. Jordan Spieth (-6)

RELATED STORIES

About Peter Kuest

Before his career on the PGA Tour, Kuest played golf at BYU from 2016-20. Kuest won the Utah Open in 2020.

Before playing in the Valero Texas Open, Kuest participated in six events on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this season. Kuest missed the cut in five of the Korn Ferry tournaments. His best finish came on January 24 when he tied for 47th place at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.

In 2023, Kuest’s best finish came on the PGA Tour when he tied for fourth place at the Rocket Mortage Classic.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Catches Fire From Downtown During Jazz-Warriors Game

Johnny Juzang knocked down five three-pointers during the first 15 minutes of game time in Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Buries Corner Three-Pointer Against Warriors

Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drained a corner three-pointer to get things going in Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Adds Transfer Forward From Rice

The Runnin' Utes are off and running hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal to build their 2024-25 squad and have landed a forward from Rice.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Two Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the second week of the 2024 United Football League season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Advances To 48th Straight Appearance At Nationals

The Red Rocks had to battle back from a fourth place start on bars to advance to their 48th straight appearance at Nationals.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

South Carolina Finishes Perfect Season With NCAA Championship, Beating Iowa

Dawn Staley and South Carolina completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark’s historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU Product Peter Kuest Posts Top-10 Finish At Valero Texas Open