BYU Product Peter Kuest Posts Top-10 Finish At Valero Texas Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest recorded a top-10 finish in his first PGA Tour event of the season at the Valero Texas Open.

Peter Kuest At Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open was held at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio, Texas from April 4-7.

The tournament was Kuest’s first event on the PGA Tour this season.

During the final day of the tournament, Kuest climbed 16 spots on the leaderboard after shooting four under par in his fourth round. Kuest’s Sunday included five birdies and one bogey.

Peter Kuest’s Scorecard

Round One: 69

Round Two: 71

Round Three: 74

Round Four: 68

Final Score: -6

From a 5-foot miss in regulation to a 25-foot birdie to win a 5-for-1 playoff 💪@Peter_Kuest has Monday qualified two years in a row and will play again in this week’s @ValeroTXOpen. pic.twitter.com/x9XlrZKhjV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 2, 2024

The purse for the event was $9.2 million. Corey Conners was the previous winner of the tournament.

Leaderboard

T1. Akshay Bhatia (-20)

T1. Denny McCarthy (-20)

3. Rory McIlroy (-11)

4. Russell Henley (-10)

T5. Adam Schenk (-9)

T5. Brendon Todd (-9)

T7. Ben Martin (-8)

T7. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T7. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

T10. Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T10. Peter Kuest (-6)

T10. Mac Meissner (-6)

T10. Jordan Spieth (-6)

After an exciting one-hole playoff, Akshay Bhatia is our 2024 #ValeroTexasOpen Champion! pic.twitter.com/jznUN4zXBJ — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) April 7, 2024

About Peter Kuest

Before his career on the PGA Tour, Kuest played golf at BYU from 2016-20. Kuest won the Utah Open in 2020.

Before playing in the Valero Texas Open, Kuest participated in six events on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this season. Kuest missed the cut in five of the Korn Ferry tournaments. His best finish came on January 24 when he tied for 47th place at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.

In 2023, Kuest’s best finish came on the PGA Tour when he tied for fourth place at the Rocket Mortage Classic.

