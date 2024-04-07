Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Two Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the second week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 2 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the second week of the UFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles and three solo tackles in D.C.’s 23-18 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Still unbeaten at Audi Field 😏🛡️ pic.twitter.com/eh9lRkQtrR — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 7, 2024

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Utah running back ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards and had three receptions for 10 yards in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7. Pledger also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

On to Week 3 pic.twitter.com/IUkTcqM4X1 — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 7, 2024

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah quarterback suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Onto the next one for our Showboats. pic.twitter.com/6DcKw6XrU6 — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 6, 2024

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles and five solo tackles in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two tackles in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/tNDrgpDjJd — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 7, 2024

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss in St. Louis’ 27-24 win over the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 14 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegades suffered a 24-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tough one in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/BL25eUGhuc — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) April 7, 2024

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two tackles in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Southern Utah punter punted five times with an average of 46.2 yards per kick in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Desert Hills standout had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

