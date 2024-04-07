On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Two Recap

Apr 7, 2024, 5:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the second week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 2 Recap

RELATED STORIES

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the second week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles and three solo tackles in D.C.’s 23-18 win over the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Utah running back ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards and had three receptions for 10 yards in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7. Pledger also had one tackle.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-1)

The former Utah quarterback suffered a 20-19 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back had nine total tackles and five solo tackles in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two tackles in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, four solo tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss in St. Louis’ 27-24 win over the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 14 at 1 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Renegades suffered a 24-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 6.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former BYU defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two tackles in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (1-1)

The former Southern Utah punter punted five times with an average of 46.2 yards per kick in Michigan’s 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (0-2)

The former Desert Hills standout had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Houston’s 23-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
  • Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
  • Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
  • D.C Defenders – Audi Field
  • San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
  • St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Hits Consecutive Threes Vs. Warriors

Taylor Hendricks connected on back-to-back three-pointers during the second half of Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Catches Fire From Downtown During Jazz-Warriors Game

Johnny Juzang knocked down five three-pointers during the first 15 minutes of game time in Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Buries Corner Three-Pointer Against Warriors

Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drained a corner three-pointer to get things going in Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Adds Transfer Forward From Rice

The Runnin' Utes are off and running hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal to build their 2024-25 squad and have landed a forward from Rice.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Advances To 48th Straight Appearance At Nationals

The Red Rocks had to battle back from a fourth place start on bars to advance to their 48th straight appearance at Nationals.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Product Peter Kuest Posts Top-10 Finish At Valero Texas Open

Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest recorded a top-10 finish in his first PGA Tour event of the season at the Valero Texas Open.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Two Recap