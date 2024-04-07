Utah Basketball Adds Transfer Forward From Rice

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are off and running hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal to build their 2024-25 squad and have landed a forward from Rice.

Keanu Dawes announced his commitment to the Utes via X on Sunday, April 7 with a post that read, “A Utah Man am I!”

Dawes spent one season as a freshman with the Owls before transferring.

More About New Runnin’ Ute Keanu Dawes

As a freshman, Dawes averaged 6.6 points per game, and 4.1 rebounds while playing an average of 23.6 minutes per game. The effort earned Dawes American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team honors making him a very solid get for Craig Smith and the Utes.

Rice freshman Keanu Dawes has entered the transfer portal @On3sports has learned The 6-9 former 3⭐️ recruit averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds this season. Is originally from Texashttps://t.co/iZjA9jxr0P pic.twitter.com/HbLR2PksxV — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 25, 2024

Runnin’ Utes Building Off Best Season Since 2017-18

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament the Utes had a successful run in the NIT getting all the way to the semifinal round. That was the first postseason appearance for the Utes since 2018.

Utah ended the 2023-24 season posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

The Utes need to continue to build however, and that will start by needing to improve a poor showing on the road (2-9) in 2023-24 in a much tougher basketball conference as they move to the Big 12.

Dawes will go a long way in improving that effort, but the Utes are only getting started as they still need to find a replacement for Branden Carlson who is out of eligibility among other needs while also retaining the talent they already have.

