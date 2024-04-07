On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Utah Basketball Adds Transfer Forward From Rice

Apr 7, 2024, 5:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are off and running hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal to build their 2024-25 squad and have landed a forward from Rice.

Keanu Dawes announced his commitment to the Utes via X on Sunday, April 7 with a post that read, “A Utah Man am I!”

Dawes spent one season as a freshman with the Owls before transferring.

More About New Runnin’ Ute Keanu Dawes

As a freshman, Dawes averaged 6.6 points per game, and 4.1 rebounds while playing an average of 23.6 minutes per game. The effort earned Dawes American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team honors making him a very solid get for Craig Smith and the Utes.

Runnin’ Utes Building Off Best Season Since 2017-18

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament the Utes had a successful run in the NIT getting all the way to the semifinal round. That was the first postseason appearance for the Utes since 2018.

Utah ended the 2023-24 season posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

The Utes need to continue to build however, and that will start by needing to improve a poor showing on the road (2-9) in 2023-24 in a much tougher basketball conference as they move to the Big 12.

Dawes will go a long way in improving that effort, but the Utes are only getting started as they still need to find a replacement for Branden Carlson who is out of eligibility among other needs while also retaining the talent they already have.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

