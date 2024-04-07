On the Site:
Taylor Hendricks Buries Corner Three-Pointer Against Warriors

Apr 7, 2024, 6:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks drained a corner three-pointer to get things going in Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Taylor Hendricks hits triple

The Warriors hosted the Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, April 7.

38 seconds into the game, fellow rookie Brice Sensabaugh dribbled the baseline and dished the ball off to Hendricks in the corner. The forward connected on a 22-foot shot to get the Jazz on the scoreboard for an early 3-0 lead.

During his first three minutes on the hardwood, Hendricks scored three points on 1-1 shooting. He posted a plus-four rating during the opening minutes of the contest.

This season, the UCF product is averaging 7.2 points per contest on 44.3 percent shooting, including 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

The Jazz arrived in the Bay Area owning an 11-game skid.

Utah’s last victory came against the Atlanta Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on March 15. The Jazz haven’t won a game away from home since before the trade deadline when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets on January 27.

Utah entered the game vs. Golden State with a 29-49 record, including 9-29 away from the Delta Center.

The Warriors welcome the Jazz with a 42-35 record, including 19-19 at home. The Warriors won six of their previous seven contests before hosting the Jazz.

Golden State and Utah had played two times earlier in the season, both games in Salt Lake City. The Warriors beat the Jazz in each contest, the first on February 12 and again on February 15.

The Jazz and Warriors play each other in each other’s regular season finale on April 14. The game will be played at the Chase Center at 1:30 p.m. (MT).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

