Planned power outage is set for parts of Summit County this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power is scheduling a planned power outage for the Summit County Service Area 3 for Wednesday.

The outage includes all of Tollgate and Red Hawk, with the exception of the East Creek Ranch HOA. It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Power poles have been relocated on Mammoth Drive, according to Summit County officials. And now that they have been installed, RMP needs to transfer the power to the new lines. The company said it will take 10 hours to complete the job.

Summit County officials are asking residents in the area to make sure their neighbors are aware of the scheduled power outage, especially if they may be in need of special assistance.

Maps of the impacted areas are below.

For more information on the power outage, click here.