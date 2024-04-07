Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Hits Consecutive Threes Vs. Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks connected on back-to-back three-pointers during the second half of Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors hosted the Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, April 7.

With 7:09 left to play in the third quarter, the UCF product drained a 27-foot shot to cut Golden State’s lead to 81-63. Less than a minute later, Hendricks buried another shot from beyond the arc to make it an 83-66 contest.

During his first 20 minutes on the court, Hendricks scored 10 points on 3-5 shooting from downtown. He also posted one rebound, two assists, and one block.

This season, the UCF product is averaging 7.2 points per contest on 44.3 percent shooting, including 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Jazz arrived in the Bay Area owning an 11-game skid.

Utah’s last victory came against the Atlanta Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on March 15. The Jazz haven’t won a game away from home since before the trade deadline when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets on January 27.

Utah entered the game vs. Golden State with a 29-49 record, including 9-29 away from the Delta Center.

The Warriors welcome the Jazz with a 42-35 record, including 19-19 at home. The Warriors won six of their previous seven contests before hosting the Jazz.

Golden State and Utah had played two times earlier in the season, both games in Salt Lake City. The Warriors beat the Jazz in each contest, the first on February 12 and again on February 15.

The Jazz and Warriors play each other in each other’s regular season finale on April 14. The game will be played at the Chase Center at 1:30 p.m. (MT).

