Jazz Guard Kira Lewis Jr. Scores After Nice Outlet Pass From Johnny Juzang

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Kira Lewis Jr. completed a fast break with a layup after a long outlet pass by Johnny Juzang during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Kira Lewis Jr. scores on Warriors

The Warriors hosted the Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, April 7.

With 6:14 left to play in the fourth quarter, Juzang threw the ball ahead into the open court. Lewis Jr. collected the ball before laying it off the glass for a layup. The guard’s shot trimmed Golden State’s lead to 107-95.

During his first 16 minutes, Lewis Jr. scored five points on 2-4 shooting. He added one rebound, two assists, and a steal.

This season, the Alabama product is averaging 2.7 points per game on 34.2 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Warriors

The Jazz arrived in the Bay Area owning an 11-game skid.

Utah’s last victory came against the Atlanta Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on March 15. The Jazz haven’t won a game away from home since before the trade deadline when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets on January 27.

Utah entered the game vs. Golden State with a 29-49 record, including 9-29 away from the Delta Center.

The Warriors welcome the Jazz with a 42-35 record, including 19-19 at home. The Warriors won six of their previous seven contests before hosting the Jazz.

Golden State and Utah had played two times earlier in the season, both games in Salt Lake City. The Warriors beat the Jazz in each contest, the first on February 12 and again on February 15.

The Jazz and Warriors play each other in each other’s regular season finale on April 14. The game will be played at the Chase Center at 1:30 p.m. (MT).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland