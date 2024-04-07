On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Jazz Battle, Come Up Short Against Warriors

Apr 7, 2024, 8:50 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost their 12th straight game, falling to the Golden State Warriors on the road 118-110.

Johnny Juzang set a career-high with 27 points to lead the Jazz.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 32 points.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the first quarter with an 8-2 run, including six quick points from Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George.

The Warriors responded with an 18-4 run as they took a 20-12 lead.

Johnny Juzang knocked down four first quarter threes to lead the team with 12 points.

After one, the Jazz trailed Golden State 41-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz trimmed the Warriors lead to 10 early in the second quarter, but Golden State responded with a 10-0 run to build a 57-37 advantage.

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 25 points on 9-15 shooting in the first half.

Juzang recorded a career-high with 22 points in 17 minutes.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Warriors 68-54.

Third Quarter

The Warriors lead climbed back to 20 as the Jazz’s defense struggled to get stops early in the second half.

Despite cutting the Warriors lead to 14, the Jazz were outscored 29-23 in the third.

Collin Sexton scored seven points in the third quarter, but shot just 2-7 from the floor.

Through three, the Jazz trailed the Warriors 97-77.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz cut into the Warriors lead to open the fourth trimming the deficit to 15 points.

The gap closed to as few as 12 as Keyonte George found a rhythm scoring 14 of his 25 points on 5-7 shooting in the frame.

The effort was too little too late as the Jazz fell to the Warriors 118-110.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

