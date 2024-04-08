Ryan Smith Asks Utahns About Potential NHL Hockey Team Names

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is committed to bringing an NHL team to the Beehive State, and the BYU graduate is asking fans for team name ideas.

Whether it be an expansion team or a current franchise relocating, the man whose fortune was built on crowd-sourcing used social media on Monday, April 8, to engage fans about what a Utah-based franchise would be called.

If an NHL team were to come to Utah, what should we name it? Fill out this survey and send your ideas:https://t.co/wmedXEUEyh https://t.co/BXhSRBqcPd — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 8, 2024

Funding Approved For Downtown Arena

In early March, state legislators approved a bill that creates the possibility of building a new, mixed-use arena in downtown Salt Lake City that would house the Utah Jazz and a potential NHL team.

A joint statement on the passage of S.B. 272 “A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city. With today’s passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City’s downtown experience. There’s a lot of work ahead of… pic.twitter.com/M8CN1WSs0i — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 1, 2024

“A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city,” wrote SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Smith Entertainment Group in a joint statement. “With today’s passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City’s downtown experience.”

Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core. pic.twitter.com/w2Qzxf17gs — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) February 27, 2024

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints released a statement supporting the bill.

“As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the Church’s global headquarters is positioned, we’re pleased with the potential this has to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come,” a spokesperson from the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said.

