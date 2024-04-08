On the Site:
Utah Football Celebrates Eclipse With Funny Gif Of Quarterback Cam Rising

Apr 8, 2024, 12:59 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – There is a “Bad Moon Rising” across the country on Monday, April 8 as a solar eclipse darkened the skies, but Utah football is more excited about quarterback Cam Rising.

The Utah football X account had fun during the eclipse posting a funny in-house gif of Rising (whose nickname is “Bad Moon”) floating over the sun to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”.

Rising has been a staple for the Utah football offense since 2021, leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances. Unfortunately, Rising did miss the entirety of the 2023 season with a knee injury he sustained in Utes’ Rose Bowl game against Penn State.

The good news for Utah is that Rising is back in 2024 to lead the team into a new adventure in the Big 12 that could have College Football Playoff implications as the CFP has expanded to 12 team this year.

Bad Moon’s Impact On Utah Football

Rising has been a great find for Utah at the quarterback position after transferring to the team in 2019 from Texas.

Rising “broke out” in 2021, finishing the year 204 of 320 passing for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 499 rushing yards off of 79 carries along with six additional touchdowns.

Additionally, Rising was named Pac-12 All-Conference first-team after helping the Utes win their first Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance in program history.

Rising’s personal and team accomplishments all came about while dealing with the shocking deaths of teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Rising improved his stats in 2022, completing 249 of 385 passes for 3,024 yards.

Utah’s QB1 threw for 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for a 64.7 percent completion rate while adding an additional 465 yards and six touchdowns on the ground off of 77 carries.

The talented quarterback ended 2022 as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and the Pac-12 Championship MVP after leading the Utes to their second Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl berth.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

