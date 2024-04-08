Salt Lake Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees starting pitcher Andrew Wantz is proving himself more than capable of starting after pitching out of the bullpen the past two seasons. Wantz was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week following the season’s opening week.

The Bees and PCL announced Wantz as the Pitcher of the Week on Monday, April 8.

Wantz started for the Bees on Thursday against Tacoma, allowing a single run on two hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 11 Rainiers batters across six innings. Wantz’s 11 strikeouts were the most for a Bees pitcher at Smith’s Ballpark since Troy Scribner K’d 11 against the Reno Aces on June 28, 2017.

Before making two starts this season, Wantz had not started a minor league game since 2019. He made 32 appearances out of the bullpen the past two years.

The Angels drafted a UNC Greensboro product in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Wantz has spent time in Salt Lake during each of the last four seasons. The 28-year-old is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.2  innings this season.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (3-6, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six road games against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 9, through Sunday, April 14.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

