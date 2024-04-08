Salt Lake Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees starting pitcher Andrew Wantz is proving himself more than capable of starting after pitching out of the bullpen the past two seasons. Wantz was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week following the season’s opening week.

The Bees and PCL announced Wantz as the Pitcher of the Week on Monday, April 8.

Andrew Wantz was named PCL Pitcher of the Week after his dominating 11 strikeout performance on Thursday against Tacoma! pic.twitter.com/93LohjYaWe — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 8, 2024

Wantz started for the Bees on Thursday against Tacoma, allowing a single run on two hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 11 Rainiers batters across six innings. Wantz’s 11 strikeouts were the most for a Bees pitcher at Smith’s Ballpark since Troy Scribner K’d 11 against the Reno Aces on June 28, 2017.

Before making two starts this season, Wantz had not started a minor league game since 2019. He made 32 appearances out of the bullpen the past two years.

The Angels drafted a UNC Greensboro product in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Wantz has spent time in Salt Lake during each of the last four seasons. The 28-year-old is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season.

Salt Lake (3-6, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six road games against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 9, through Sunday, April 14.

