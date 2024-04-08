Stevenson Sylvester Highlights Athleticism, Footwork Of Sataoa Laumea

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Sataoa Laumea

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Laumea’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 31.

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, Sylvester said that the former Utah standout “projects to be an outstanding offensive lineman” in the league.

Sylvester praised Laumea’s measurables and athleticism.

Utah protection against an athletic defensive front.

Player by player look.

Sound on.

Hey kids, be like Sataoa Laumea. pic.twitter.com/VAMYcaBLD5 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 7, 2023

“You can put him at the guard, at the tackle, and make it happen,” the analyst said of the Utah product.

Sylvester discussed Laumea’s excellent footwork, ability to get to the second level of a defense, and his work in the open field.

“I think he fits with a lot of teams,” Sylvester added.

#26 in our 60in60 is one of my top 3 Olinemen in the State Sataoa Laumea pic.twitter.com/3IaVKdBn1p — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) July 29, 2022

Sylvester projects Laumea as a sixth or seventh round selection during Day 3 of the draft.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Laumea, see the video above.

About Sataoa Laumea

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Rialto, California native was a standout player at Eisenhower High School.

Laumea began his Utah career in 2019 and played in one game as a true freshman. Over the following four seasons, Laumea began a key piece to the Utes’ offensive line. In 2020, the lineman earned Pac-12 All-Conference second team honors. The next season, he was named honorable mention Pac-12 All-Conference. In 2022, Laumea played in a career-high 14 games and received a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team. In his final year with the Utes, he was honored as member of the league’s second team. Laumea played in 45 games at Utah, including 44 straight starts.

In 2021 and 2022, Laumea helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

Vertical Jump: 26″

Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

