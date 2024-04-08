On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stevenson Sylvester Highlights Athleticism, Footwork Of Sataoa Laumea

Apr 8, 2024, 3:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Sataoa Laumea

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Laumea’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 31.

RELATED: Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

During his conversation with Sam Farnsworth, Sylvester said that the former Utah standout “projects to be an outstanding offensive lineman” in the league.

Sylvester praised Laumea’s measurables and athleticism.

“You can put him at the guard, at the tackle, and make it happen,” the analyst said of the Utah product.

Sylvester discussed Laumea’s excellent footwork, ability to get to the second level of a defense, and his work in the open field.

“I think he fits with a lot of teams,” Sylvester added.

Sylvester projects Laumea as a sixth or seventh round selection during Day 3 of the draft.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Laumea, see the video above.

About Sataoa Laumea

RELATED STORIES

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Rialto, California native was a standout player at Eisenhower High School.

Laumea began his Utah career in 2019 and played in one game as a true freshman. Over the following four seasons, Laumea began a key piece to the Utes’ offensive line. In 2020, the lineman earned Pac-12 All-Conference second team honors. The next season, he was named honorable mention Pac-12 All-Conference. In 2022, Laumea played in a career-high 14 games and received a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team. In his final year with the Utes, he was honored as member of the league’s second team. Laumea played in 45 games at Utah, including 44 straight starts.

In 2021 and 2022, Laumea helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

Sataoa Laumea at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

Vertical Jump: 26″

Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field

Clevelanders took advantage of the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse by gathering at Progressive Field

16 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Scottsdale Mayor Says Potential Arizona Coyotes Arena In Phoenix ‘Not Feasible, Or Welcome’

Scottsdale mayor David Ortega in a news release expressed his opposition to the Arizona Coyotes’ potential new arena.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

Bees starting pitcher Andrew Wantz is proving himself more than capable of starting after pitching out of the bullpen the past two seasons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Celebrates Eclipse With Funny Gif Of Quarterback Cam Rising

There is a "Bad Moon Rising" across the country and no, we aren't just talking about Utah football quarterback Cam Rising.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Ute Leading Trio Of Locals In Big Leagues

Opening Day is in the rearview and a long season of Major League Baseball is underway as 30 teams chase an elusive World Series championship. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Red Rocks Give Utah Gymnastics Fans A Look Between Dumke Banners

Abby Paulson and Makenna Smith have been key players for the Red Rocks and now they are giving fans a peak behind the Dumke Banners.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Stevenson Sylvester Highlights Athleticism, Footwork Of Sataoa Laumea