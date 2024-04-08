On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field

Apr 8, 2024, 3:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Clevelanders took advantage of the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse by gathering at Progressive Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians, to watch a special solar show.

A solar eclipse passed over North America on Monday, April 8.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align. Depending on the type of alignment, eclipses offer a unique view of the Moon and/or Sun. For an eclipse to occur, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, briefly casting a shadow on Earth that fully or partially blocks the light of the Sun.

The type of eclipse that occurred in the midwestern United States on April 8 was a total solar eclipse, which only happens when the Moon completely blocks the face of the Sun from view. It is the only type of eclipse that allows viewers to momentarily remove eclipse glasses without risking damaging the eye.

Home to the Cleveland pro baseball franchise since 1994, Progressive Field, formerly Jacobs Field, has been at the heart of Cleveland professional sports since opening its doors on April 2, 1994. The Guardians, formerly the Indians, hosted the World Series at Progressive Field in 1995, 1997, and 2016, losing all three series.

In the 31 seasons of play at Progressive Field, the Guardians have made the playoffs 13 times and won nine different series.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Scottsdale Mayor Says Potential Arizona Coyotes Arena In Phoenix ‘Not Feasible, Or Welcome’

Scottsdale mayor David Ortega in a news release expressed his opposition to the Arizona Coyotes’ potential new arena.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Highlights Athleticism, Footwork Of Sataoa Laumea

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

Bees starting pitcher Andrew Wantz is proving himself more than capable of starting after pitching out of the bullpen the past two seasons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Celebrates Eclipse With Funny Gif Of Quarterback Cam Rising

There is a "Bad Moon Rising" across the country and no, we aren't just talking about Utah football quarterback Cam Rising.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Ute Leading Trio Of Locals In Big Leagues

Opening Day is in the rearview and a long season of Major League Baseball is underway as 30 teams chase an elusive World Series championship. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Red Rocks Give Utah Gymnastics Fans A Look Between Dumke Banners

Abby Paulson and Makenna Smith have been key players for the Red Rocks and now they are giving fans a peak behind the Dumke Banners.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field