Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Clevelanders took advantage of the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse by gathering at Progressive Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians, to watch a special solar show.

A solar eclipse passed over North America on Monday, April 8.

Progressive Field at 3pm during the Solar eclipse 👀 (via @CST_soxvan)pic.twitter.com/VcKOu9PVXj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2024

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align. Depending on the type of alignment, eclipses offer a unique view of the Moon and/or Sun. For an eclipse to occur, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, briefly casting a shadow on Earth that fully or partially blocks the light of the Sun.

The type of eclipse that occurred in the midwestern United States on April 8 was a total solar eclipse, which only happens when the Moon completely blocks the face of the Sun from view. It is the only type of eclipse that allows viewers to momentarily remove eclipse glasses without risking damaging the eye.

Home to the Cleveland pro baseball franchise since 1994, Progressive Field, formerly Jacobs Field, has been at the heart of Cleveland professional sports since opening its doors on April 2, 1994. The Guardians, formerly the Indians, hosted the World Series at Progressive Field in 1995, 1997, and 2016, losing all three series.

In the 31 seasons of play at Progressive Field, the Guardians have made the playoffs 13 times and won nine different series.

