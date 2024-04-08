On the Site:
Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Do-It-All NFL Draft Prospect Sione Vaki

Apr 8, 2024, 4:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive back Sione Vaki.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Sione Vaki

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Vaki’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 7.

RELATED: Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

During his conversation with Sylvester, Jeremiah Jensen called the former Utah standout “the most versatile player in college football last year.”

Vaki became a star on both offense and defense in his final year with the Utes.

“This guy is awesome,” Sylvester said of Vaki. “This guy does everything.”

“He’s just a very versatile defender,” Sylvester continued.

The former NFL player projected the do-it-all player as a pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Sylvester thinks Vaki will be a second or third round selection.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Vaki, see the video above.

RELATED STORIES

About Sione Vaki

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Antioch, California native was a standout player at Liberty High School.

The safety joined the Utah football program ahead of the 2022 season. In his first season on the hill, Vaki played in all 14 of Utah’s games and started in five of those contests. Last season, Vaki had a breakout year for the Utes, starring on both offense and defense. He started 12 games at safety and became a standout running back on offense.

Vaki finished his college career with 90 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, and one interception on defense. On the other side of the ball, Vaki ran for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

The standout safety played in 26 games at Utah, including 17 starts.

Sione Vaki at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 5’ 11’’

Weight: 210 lbs.

Arm: 29 1/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39.5’’

Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’

Bench Press: 20 reps

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

