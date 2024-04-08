On the Site:
Salt Lake City Stars Guard Isaiah Thomas To Stick With Suns

Apr 8, 2024, 6:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NBA All-Star and Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Thomas will sign with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the signing on April 8 as teams prepare to close the regular season.

“Comeback complete: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic, @Stadium” Charania wrote. “In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in locker room.”

Isaiah Thomas Comeback Started In Salt Lake City

Before signing with the Suns, Thomas restarted his career in March in Salt Lake City with the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

During his time with the Stars, Thomas averaged 32.5 points on 37.9 percent shooting, including 40.9 percent from the three-point line. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.

Thomas had been out of the NBA since 2022 when he last suited up for the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard owns career averages of 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds in 550 appearances.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017 while averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The veteran turned 35 years old on February 7.

