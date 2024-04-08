On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Atlanta CB Clark Phillips III Changed Jersey Number To Honor Fallen College Teammates

Apr 8, 2024, 6:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ATLANTA – Former Utah football and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III changed his jersey number to honor two teammates who passed away while he was in college.

The talented defensive back started his pro career wearing the number 34, but just changed it to 22 to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who both tragically died within nine months of each other between December of 2020 and September of 2021.

Both players wore the number 22 as Utes that was later retired by the program, never to be worn again.

Phillips III commented under the post announcing the jersey change, “Love y’all boys man #22Forever”.

Jordan and Phillips III were part of the same freshman signing class while Lowe and CPIII played the same position.

Clark Phillips III’s Rookie Season In Atlanta

Phillips III is going into his second season with Atlanta after being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

CPIII only played in 11 games in his first season while recording 27 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, five passes defended and one stuff.

News On Aaron Lowe’s Murder Case

Last month Aaron Lowe’s accused murderer pleaded guilty to shooting the Utah football player back on September 26, 2021, after the Utes beat Washington State at home.

Buk Mowat Buk is scheduled to be sentenced later this month on April 29 and is facing a minimum-mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Guard Isaiah Thomas To Stick With Suns

Former NBA All-Star and Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Thomas will sign with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the season.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Do-It-All NFL Draft Prospect Sione Vaki

 KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive back Sione Vaki.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field

Clevelanders took advantage of the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse by gathering at Progressive Field

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

Scottsdale Mayor Says Potential Arizona Coyotes Arena In Phoenix ‘Not Feasible, Or Welcome’

Scottsdale mayor David Ortega in a news release expressed his opposition to the Arizona Coyotes’ potential new arena.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Highlights Athleticism, Footwork Of Sataoa Laumea

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

Bees starting pitcher Andrew Wantz is proving himself more than capable of starting after pitching out of the bullpen the past two seasons.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Atlanta CB Clark Phillips III Changed Jersey Number To Honor Fallen College Teammates