Atlanta CB Clark Phillips III Changed Jersey Number To Honor Fallen College Teammates

ATLANTA – Former Utah football and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III changed his jersey number to honor two teammates who passed away while he was in college.

The talented defensive back started his pro career wearing the number 34, but just changed it to 22 to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who both tragically died within nine months of each other between December of 2020 and September of 2021.

Both players wore the number 22 as Utes that was later retired by the program, never to be worn again.

Phillips III commented under the post announcing the jersey change, “Love y’all boys man #22Forever”.

Jordan and Phillips III were part of the same freshman signing class while Lowe and CPIII played the same position.

Clark Phillips III’s Rookie Season In Atlanta

Phillips III is going into his second season with Atlanta after being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

CPIII only played in 11 games in his first season while recording 27 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, five passes defended and one stuff.

Respect the Rookies pic.twitter.com/69vVe0qILp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2024

News On Aaron Lowe’s Murder Case

Last month Aaron Lowe’s accused murderer pleaded guilty to shooting the Utah football player back on September 26, 2021, after the Utes beat Washington State at home.

Buk Mowat Buk is scheduled to be sentenced later this month on April 29 and is facing a minimum-mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison.

