UConn Defeats Purdue, Repeats As NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions
Apr 8, 2024, 9:36 PM
Utah took a big step a decade ago to keep schoolchildren safe from carbon monoxide. How well is the state living up to that promise
7 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a man for several hours — allegedly hitting him more than three dozen times with a bat, burning him and cutting him — are now facing felony charges.
60 minutes ago
Ukraine “will lose the war” if the United States Congress does not approve military aid to help it resist Russia’s invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
1 hour ago
Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.
3 hours ago
The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.
3 hours ago
