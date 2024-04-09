On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UConn Defeats Purdue, Repeats As NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions

Apr 8, 2024, 9:36 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

UConn-Huskies-National-Championship-Game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — UConn defeats Purdue 75-60 to become first repeat NCAA men’s basketball champion since 2007.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

A carbon monoxide detector. These standalone devices can help as an extra precaution, but Utah scho...

Annie Knox, Emiley Dewey, Daniella Rivera

Classroom carbon monoxide: Detectors are required, so why aren’t they in every school

Utah took a big step a decade ago to keep schoolchildren safe from carbon monoxide. How well is the state living up to that promise

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way-Too-Early Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings For 2024-25 Season

Taking an early look at the power rankings for Big 12 basketball next season.

18 minutes ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man tortured in Sandy apartment for hours, police say

Two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a man for several hours — allegedly hitting him more than three dozen times with a bat, burning him and cutting him — are now facing felony charges.

60 minutes ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a questions and answers session with Interna...

Christian Edwards and Maria Kostenko, CNN

Ukraine ‘will lose the war’ if US fails to approve aid, says Zelensky

Ukraine “will lose the war” if the United States Congress does not approve military aid to help it resist Russia’s invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

1 hour ago

President Russell M. Nelson making the announcement of the new temples at the 194th Annual General ...

Dan Rascon

President Russell M. Nelson announces new temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan

Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.

3 hours ago

Anh Duy Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Shara Park

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

UConn Defeats Purdue, Repeats As NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions