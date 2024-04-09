Utah Women’s Basketball Breaks Down Another Record- Breaking Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women’s basketball season didn’t end quite the way many had hoped, but they still broke records and provided a lot of memories.

In a post to social media, the Utes thanked fans while breaking down their many successes of the 2023-24 season.

Those successes ranged from Top 25 rankings, ranked opponents beat, as well as some personal bests.

THANK U Ute fans ❤️As the 2023-24 season officially comes to a close, we wanted to shoutout all that was accomplished#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vc5FF5UIZ9 — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 8, 2024

Utah Women’s Basketball’s Productive 2023-24 Season

The Utah women received their highest ranking ever in the AP Top 25 (No. 5) to start the season.

Utah remained in the Top 25 for the entire women’s basketball season.

The Utes notched their highest ranked road win ever against No. 7 USC.

Utah also checked off their highest ranked win in program history at home against No. 2 UCLA.

The Utah women broke their record for most threes made in a season (348).

The Utes also broke their record for assists made in a season (660).

Utah had a third consecutive season with 20+ wins and the 32nd season in program history with 20+ wins.

Four Utes hit 1000 career points in 2023-24 (Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Dasia Young, and Kennady McQueen.)

Alissa Pili became the fastest Ute to hit 1000 career points (48 games) while also reaching 2000 career points.

Up Next For Utah Women’s Basketball

All eyes turn to the WNBA Draft next week starting on Monday, April 15 where star Alissa Pili is expected to be picked up.

Michael Voepel has the latest WNBA mock draft before the NCAA women’s Final Four 👀 pic.twitter.com/95YRLi8DiT — espnW (@espnW) April 4, 2024

Lynne Roberts and her staff are also in the process of shoring up the 2024-25 roster as the Utes head to the Big 12 next season.

