On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Breaks Down Another Record- Breaking Season

Apr 9, 2024, 11:02 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women’s basketball season didn’t end quite the way many had hoped, but they still broke records and provided a lot of memories.

In a post to social media, the Utes thanked fans while breaking down their many successes of the 2023-24 season.

Those successes ranged from Top 25 rankings, ranked opponents beat, as well as some personal bests.

Utah Women’s Basketball’s Productive 2023-24 Season

  • The Utah women received their highest ranking ever in the AP Top 25 (No. 5) to start the season.
  • Utah remained in the Top 25 for the entire women’s basketball season.
  • The Utes notched their highest ranked road win ever against No. 7 USC.
  • Utah also checked off their highest ranked win in program history at home against No. 2 UCLA.
  • The Utah women broke their record for most threes made in a season (348).
  • The Utes also broke their record for assists made in a season (660).
  • Utah had a third consecutive season with 20+ wins and the 32nd season in program history with 20+ wins.
  • Four Utes hit 1000 career points in 2023-24 (Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Dasia Young, and Kennady McQueen.)
  • Alissa Pili became the fastest Ute to hit 1000 career points (48 games) while also reaching 2000 career points.

Up Next For Utah Women’s Basketball

All eyes turn to the WNBA Draft next week starting on Monday, April 15 where star Alissa Pili is expected to be picked up.

Lynne Roberts and her staff are also in the process of shoring up the 2024-25 roster as the Utes head to the Big 12 next season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way-Too-Early Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings For 2024-25 Season

Taking an early look at the power rankings for Big 12 basketball next season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UConn Defeats Purdue, Repeats As NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions

UConn Huskies defeat Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to become first repeat NCAA men's basketball champion since 2007.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Atlanta CB Clark Phillips III Changed Jersey Number To Honor Fallen College Teammates

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III changed his jersey number to honor two teammates who passed away while he was in college.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Guard Isaiah Thomas To Stick With Suns

Former NBA All-Star and Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Thomas will sign with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Do-It-All NFL Draft Prospect Sione Vaki

 KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive back Sione Vaki.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Solar Eclipse Steals The Show At Cleveland’s Progressive Field

Clevelanders took advantage of the rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse by gathering at Progressive Field

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Women’s Basketball Breaks Down Another Record- Breaking Season