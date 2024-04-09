Jazz Announce 2024 Salt Lake Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have announced the return of the Salt Lake Summer League for July of 2024.

The Salt Lake Summer League will feature four teams including the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The games will be played July 8th, 9th and 10th at Delta Center.

🎇 It’s time for Summer League in SLC 🎇 Games run July 8, 9, and 10 at @deltacenter and tickets go on sale in May! 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 >> https://t.co/n17y34edcn#TakeNote | #SLCSL pic.twitter.com/1VDvaPfO1J — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 9, 2024

After shuttering the Rocky Mountain Revue in 2008, the Jazz revived the Utah based Summer League in 2015.

Traditionally consisting of four teams, the event preempts the league-wide Las Vegas Summer League that runs for two weeks in mid July.

The Las Vegas Summer League is set to run from July 12-22.

NBA Summer League is set to take place July 12-22 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/pUBp6yztOq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 9, 2024

The Jazz, Grizzlies, Thunder, and 76ers own a combined five-first round selections in the 2024 draft, including three picks projected to land in the lottery.

Tickets for the Salt Lake Summer League will go on sale in May.

The NBA Draft will be held on July 27th and 28th. The Jazz are currently projected to own the eighth, 27th, and 32nd pick in the draft.

