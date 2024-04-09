BYU Basketball Tabbed As Early Top 25 Team For 2025 Season

PROVO, Utah – The college hoops world is taking notice of BYU basketball.

After finishing the 2023-24 season with a 23-11 record, which includes a fifth-place finish in their inaugural Big 12 campaign, there’s a buzz around BYU hoops for the 2025 season.

The “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings from national outlets are rolling out on Tuesday, and many have named BYU a Top 25 team for the 2025 season.

Way-Too-Early Top 25 polls rank BYU basketball

ESPN has BYU as the No. 14 team in the country. The Athletic ranks BYU even higher at No. 13.

What’s interesting about the lofty early rankings is that there are a handful of Big 12 teams ranked ahead of the Cougars with the addition of Arizona to the league next year.

However, none of the rankings have a higher outlook on BYU than USA Today. BYU slides in at No. 10 in USA Today’s early rankings.

USA Today has BYU ranked above Baylor and Houston in their Way-Too-Early outlook.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has BYU at No. 18.

What’s next for Cougar hoops

Despite losing to Duquesne in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, BYU has high expectations for next season.

But the Cougars still have many questions to answer. First and foremost is keeping Mark Pope at BYU. The reported Kentucky opening has Pope as a potential candidate for his alma mater.

Then how does BYU approach retooling the roster? BYU currently has one scholarship available, but if Jaxson Robinson leaves for the NBA, it could be two.

Also, does BYU avoid losing anyone to the transfer portal between now and May 1, when the portal window closes? But for now, the expectations are high for BYU. That’s a drastic change from the rock-bottom outlook many had for the program a season ago as they prepared for the Big 12.

