On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Wildlife officers seek information after bald eagle was found shot in southern Utah

Apr 9, 2024, 12:49 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm

Utah conservation officers are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a case invo...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — Utah conservation officers are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a case involving a bald eagle that was illegally shot in February.

The eagle was later euthanized because of its injuries.

The investigation began on Feb. 29 when an injured bald eagle was discovered near 4500 West in Cedar City, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials said on Tuesday. The area where the bird was located is west of the growing city’s population core and west of its airport.

The agency said conservation officers determined that the eagle had been shot through the wing, likely by someone with a rifle. Wildlife experts also determined the injuries were severe and the eagle would not recover, so the bird was euthanized.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 435-310-0238 or the agency’s tip line at 1-800-662-3337. Tips can also be submitted through different online or mobile options the agency has set up.

Bald eagles often migrate to the region and other parts of Utah in the winter to avoid cold conditions north of the state before migrating north again in the spring and summer. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources even held a bald eagle viewing event near Cedar City a few weeks before the incident.

The species also has both state and federal protections barring people from hunting the animal under most circumstances. While not considered a trophy animal, the punishment for illegally killing a bald eagle is among the highest of nontrophy animals in Utah.

Change in punishment

Under a new law that will go into effect this year, the punishment for illegally killing a bald eagle will switch from a $1,000 fine to 1,000 points in a system that determines the severity of a poaching case. Anything above 500 points counts as a third-degree felony. Bison, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goats, moose, bears, peregrine falcons and endangered species are the only other nontrophy animals with as many points on Utah’s new scale.

The federal government also passed the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in 1940. The law prohibits anyone from shooting, shooting at, poisoning, wounding, trapping, collecting or capturing either species, as well as taking their feathers, nests or eggs without permission from the Secretary of the Interior.

That’s on top of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which bans anyone from taking any protected migratory bird species without authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first.

Illegally taking bald eagles can result in more than just fines. In 2022, a Utah man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing at least 10 eagles without authorization and illegally possessing a gun.

Other reading:

DWR officers seek information about cow elk, 18 geese found dead in Emery County

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Gold, silver, and bronze Olympic medals hung in a museum display...

Mary Culbertson

SLC to ‘go gold’ for International Olympic Committee arrival to Utah

The International Olympic Committee will visit Utah once more before the hopeful announcement of the 2034 Olympic bid to Utah. Many Utah businesses announced they will "go gold" for the arrival of the committee by illuminating their premises in gold.

20 minutes ago

Great Salt Lake raises...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How a productive March changed Great Salt Lake’s spring outlook

The Great Salt Lake was already expected to receive a strong boost from this year's snowpack, but projected inflows are now expected to be a bit larger after a productive round of March storms.

1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines planes line up at New York's LaGuardia Airport in an April 2024 photo. Mandatory Cr...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Delta Air Lines will soon update the way it boards passengers

Delta Air Lines flyers will soon board its planes in a new way that might remind them of the past.

1 hour ago

Recommend desk in the Taylorsville Utah Temple....

Karah Brackin

A first look inside the Taylorsville Utah Temple

Media got a first look inside the Taylorsville Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ahead of the public open house.

2 hours ago

This screenshot from a video provided by Sam Matagi shows him helping a double amputee in Ukraine....

Andrew Adams

Utah double amputee returns from Ukraine with success stories

A double amputee returned to Utah with success stories after a recent trip to Ukraine to help others like him.

4 hours ago

Panguitch Lake is situated at an elevation of 8,212 feet approximately 18 miles southwest of Pangui...

Josh Ellis

Damage at Panguitch Lake Dam leads to highway closure, limited lake access

Access to Panguitch Lake and state Route 143 will be limited after deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office were told about damage to the lake's dam.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Wildlife officers seek information after bald eagle was found shot in southern Utah