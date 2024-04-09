Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Host Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to snap their 12-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The losing streak is the third-longest in franchise history, and the Jazz’s worst since the 1981-82 season.

The team is just 3-23 since the NBA trade deadline.

Jazz Shorthanded Against Nuggets

The Jazz will once again be short on bodies when they host Denver.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), and Kris Dunn (foot) are all out against the Nuggets.

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 4/8): OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left SI inflammation) OUT – John Collins (back spasms) OUT – Kris Dunn (left foot inflammation) OUT – Walker Kessler (nasal fracture) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 8, 2024

After being benched in Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh all had promising showings against the Golden State Warriors in their last outing.

The three rookies combined for 44 points on 15-29 shooting in the loss.

Nuggets Fighting For Top Seed In The West

The Nuggets travel to Utah chasing the top seed in the West, and home-court advantage throughout Western Conference playoffs.

Entering Tuesday’s game the Nuggets were tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the conference at 54-24.

1 week until the #SoFiPlayIn! Who will come out of the 7-10 spots to make the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel? pic.twitter.com/BdyJOBOUuk — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2024

The Timberwolves are heavily favored in tie-breaker scenarios, meaning the Nuggets will have to win the conference outright to own the top seed.

Aaron Gordon is listed as out for the Nuggets with a right foot injury, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder), Nikola Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (knee), and Michael Porter Jr. (knee) are all probable.

How To Watch Jazz And Nuggets

The Jazz will face the Nuggets on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



