Utah Utes Quarterback Cam Rising Ranked Among ESPN’s 10 Best For 2024

Apr 9, 2024, 2:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football quarterback Cam Rising is ranked among ESPN’s Top 10 returning signal callers for the 2024 season.

The “Mothership” polled their college football reporters asking them to rank their Top 10 quarterbacks much like they did for college football head coaches.

Despite the fact it will have been over a year since Rising has suited up and played for the Utes, ESPN seems confident in the Utah football QBs’ ability to pick back up in 2024 where he left off at the start of 2023.

Where Did Cam Rising Rank In ESPN’s Top 10 Quarterbacks?

  1. Carson Beck, Georgia
  2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
  3. Quinn Ewers, Texas
  4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
  5. Noah Fifta, Arizona
  6. Jaxon Dart, Ole Miss
  7. Jalon Daniels, Kansas
  8. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
  9. Cam Rising, Utah
  10. Cameron Ward, Miami

What do you think of ESPN’s Top 10 Quarterbacks list for 2024? Let us know in the comments.

Cam Rising At Utah Football

Rising has been a great find for Utah at the quarterback position after transferring to the team in 2019 from Texas.

Rising “broke out” in 2021, finishing the year 204 of 320 passing for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 499 rushing yards off of 79 carries along with six additional touchdowns.

Additionally, Rising was named Pac-12 All-Conference first-team after helping the Utes win their first Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance in program history.

Rising’s personal and team accomplishments all came about while dealing with the shocking deaths of teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

 

Rising improved his stats in 2022, completing 249 of 385 passes for 3,024 yards.

Utah’s QB1 threw for 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for a 64.7 percent completion rate while adding an additional 465 yards and six touchdowns on the ground off of 77 carries.

The talented quarterback ended 2022 as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and the Pac-12 Championship MVP after leading the Utes to their second Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl berth.

Unfortunately for the Utes, Rising sustained a knee injury in Utah’s second Rose Bowl game against Penn State on January 2, 2023, that prevented him from taking the field in the 2023 season.

The silver lining of course is that Rising is now available to lead the Utes in 2024 with an expanded College Football Playoff.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

