KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Tony Finau In The 2024 Masters Tournament

Apr 9, 2024, 3:52 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 2024 Masters Tournament kicks off this week as numerous star golfers look to claim their first green jacket.

Check out how to watch Utah native Tony Finau and all of the action at Augusta National Golf Club during all four rounds.

How To Watch, Stream 2024 Masters Tournament

The 2024 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 11 to April 14. ESPN will carry the first two rounds. The third and fourth rounds will be on CBS.

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

CBS

Streaming

ESPN+

Paramount+

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS Sports App

Online

Coverage of Finau’s performance at the Masters will be available at KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports App

2024 Masters Schedule (MST)

Thursday, April 11: 1-5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, April 12: 1-5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, April 13: 1-5 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, April 14: 12-5 p.m. (CBS)

Tony Finau In The Masters Tournament

Finau will make his seventh Masters appearance in 2024.

He has never missed the cut at Augusta National and has three top-ten finishes. His best performance came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Finau’s best score in the Masters was 277. Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters with a score of 276.

Finau has some big challenges ahead of him if he hopes to claim his seventh career PGA Tour win. Maybe none greater than Rory McIlroy who aims to complete the career grand slam with a Masters win.

Other notable competitors include reigning champion Jon Rahm, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods Rickie Fowler, and Phil Mickelson.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

