CRIME

Remains presumed to be Dylan Rounds found in remote area of Utah

Apr 9, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Dylan Rounds has been missing since May 28, 2022. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)...

Dylan Rounds has been missing since May 28, 2022. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LUCIN, Box Elder County — Authorities say they found the possible skeletal remains of the missing 19-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the remains presumed to be of Dylan Rounds were discovered in a remote area near Lucin, Utah. The FBI assisted the office by processing the area for evidence and recovering the remains.

The sheriff’s office said the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has the remains and is working on confirming if they belong to Rounds.

Rounds was reported missing in May of 2022 after family members lost contact with him. His family believed he was on his farm in Lucin when he went missing.

A few months later, James Brenner was named as a suspect in Rounds’s disappearance. According to Rounds’s family, Brenner used to live on his family’s property and worked with Rounds.

Police said Brenner was squatting in a trailer and was Rounds’s closest neighbor when he went missing.

On March 3, 2023, James Brenner was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a body in the case of Rounds.

The sheriff’s office said:

Our hearts go out to the family of Dylan Rounds. We offer our sincerest condolences for the loss of their family member. We understand that the pain of their loss is immeasurable, and we want to express our deepest sympathies to them. It is our hope that they can find peace moving forward.

The office also expressed gratitude to deputies, detectives, volunteers, and other county employees who worked to investigate and assist in search efforts.

