Omer Yurtseven Gets Off To Hot Start Against Denver Nuggets

Apr 9, 2024, 7:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a rough first half for the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets but center Omer Yurtseven had one of his best starts of the season.

In his first 12 minutes of action, Yurtseven posted 10 points and five rebounds on 5/7 from the floor.

Yurtseven scored the first points of the game for the Jazz.

After setting a hard pick on Jamal Murray, the big man rolled to the hoop and cleaned up a miss off the hands of Taylor Hendricks.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver offense early with 13 of the Nuggets’ first 34 points.

Yurtseven served as Utah’s response on the other end with 10 of the team’s first 17 points.

Brice Sensabaugh and Talen Horton-Tucker turned it up in the second quarter to bring the Jazz back into the game.

The guard duo combined for 21 points in the first 18 minutes of the game.

The first quarter has plagued Utah during the recent losing streak.

The Jazz have been outscored by double-digits in the opening quarter in the last three games. That trend continued on Tuesday against Denver.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Host Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their 12-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The losing streak is the third-longest in franchise history, and the Jazz’s worst since the 1981-82 season. The team is just 3-23 since the NBA trade deadline.

The Jazz will once again be short on bodies when they host Denver.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), and Kris Dunn (foot) are all out against the Nuggets.

After being benched in Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh all had promising showings against the Golden State Warriors in their last outing.

The three rookies combined for 44 points on 15-29 shooting in the loss.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

