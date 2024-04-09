Luka Samanic Throws Down One-Hand Spike On Nikola Jokic

SALT LAKE CITY – In the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic rose up for a one-hand dunk over Nikola Jokic.

Samanic was inserted into the starting lineup against Denver and played pretty well.

Samanic has started just four games for the Jazz this season. In his first 22 minutes, the Croatian forward posted 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Samanic and Taylor Hendricks shared the defensive assignment of Michael Porter Jr.

Going into the fourth, Porter Jr. had just 10 points on 4/10 from the field.

Samanic’s defensive effort helped the Jazz keep the game close in the second half.

After going down big in the first quarter, Utah fought back to make it a 7-point game with 12 minutes left.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Host Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their 12-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The losing streak is the third-longest in franchise history, and the Jazz’s worst since the 1981-82 season. The team is just 3-23 since the NBA trade deadline.

The Jazz will once again be short on bodies when they host Denver.

The @UtahJazz Injury Report (as of 4/8): OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left SI inflammation) OUT – John Collins (back spasms) OUT – Kris Dunn (left foot inflammation) OUT – Walker Kessler (nasal fracture) OUT – Lauri Markkanen (right shoulder impingement) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) April 8, 2024

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (nose), and Kris Dunn (foot) are all out against the Nuggets.

After being benched in Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh all had promising showings against the Golden State Warriors in their last outing.

The three rookies combined for 44 points on 15-29 shooting in the loss.

