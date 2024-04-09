On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jamal Murray’s Fourth Quarter Lifts Nuggets Over Jazz

Apr 9, 2024, 9:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th straight game, falling at home to the Denver Nuggets 111-95.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 24 points off the bench.

Jamal Murray had 28 to lead the Nuggets.

First Quarter

The Jazz got off to another slow start falling behind the Nuggets 18-4 in the opening five minutes.

Omer Yurtseven scored the Jazz’s first six points of the game as the rest of the team combined to shoot 0-9 from the floor.

Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 13 points and eight rebounds.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 34-17.

Second Quarter

Brice Sensbaugh scored 10 of the Jazz’s first 14 points in the second quarter as they trimmed the Nuggets lead to nine, 40-31.

The deficit shrank to as few as five, but the Nuggets responded with an 11-3 run to rebuild the lead to 13.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Denver closed the half on a 7-0 run as the Jazz turned the ball over leading to easy transition buckets.

At the break, the Jazz trail the Nuggets 65-53.

Third Quarter

The Jazz battled back to trim the gap to seven points, 75-68 with 6:40 left in the third.

A Talen Horton-Tucker three trimmed the Nuggets lead to just three late in the third quarter, but Denver responded with a 7-0 run.

Horton-Tucker and Yurtseven each had 18 points to lead the Jazz through three quarters.

Heading into the fourth, the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 87-80.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz kept the game close through the first half of the fourth quarter, never allowing Denver to build a lead larger than 10.

However, consecutive Jamal Murray threes grew the Nuggets lead to 16 with five minutes left to play.

Murray scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to ice the game for Denver.

The Jazz fell to the Nuggets 111-95.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Compete, Fall Short Against Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th consecutive game, falling at the Delta Center 111-95 to the West-leading Denver Nuggets. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luka Samanic Throws Down One-Hand Spike On Nikola Jokic

In the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic rose up for a one-hand dunk over Nikola Jokic.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Omer Yurtseven Gets Off To Hot Start Against Denver Nuggets

It was a rough first half for the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets but center Omer Yurtseven had one of his best starts of the season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Can Jazz Make Noise In West Next Year?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Tony Finau In The 2024 Masters Tournament

The 2024 Masters Tournament kicks off this week! Check out how to watch Tony Finau and all of the action at Augusta National Golf Club.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Quarterback Cam Rising Ranked Among ESPN’s 10 Best For 2024

Utah football quarterback Cam Rising is ranked among ESPN's Top 10 returning signal callers for the 2024 season.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Jamal Murray’s Fourth Quarter Lifts Nuggets Over Jazz