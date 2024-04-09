Jamal Murray’s Fourth Quarter Lifts Nuggets Over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th straight game, falling at home to the Denver Nuggets 111-95.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 24 points off the bench.

Jamal Murray had 28 to lead the Nuggets.

First Quarter

The Jazz got off to another slow start falling behind the Nuggets 18-4 in the opening five minutes.

Omer Yurtseven scored the Jazz’s first six points of the game as the rest of the team combined to shoot 0-9 from the floor.

Yurtseven put up 10 and 5 in the first quarter 👀#TakeNote #NBA https://t.co/m3FZzo3PZg — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 10, 2024

Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 13 points and eight rebounds.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 34-17.

Second Quarter

Brice Sensbaugh scored 10 of the Jazz’s first 14 points in the second quarter as they trimmed the Nuggets lead to nine, 40-31.

The deficit shrank to as few as five, but the Nuggets responded with an 11-3 run to rebuild the lead to 13.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Denver closed the half on a 7-0 run as the Jazz turned the ball over leading to easy transition buckets.

At the break, the Jazz trail the Nuggets 65-53.

Third Quarter

The Jazz battled back to trim the gap to seven points, 75-68 with 6:40 left in the third.

A Talen Horton-Tucker three trimmed the Nuggets lead to just three late in the third quarter, but Denver responded with a 7-0 run.

Horton-Tucker and Yurtseven each had 18 points to lead the Jazz through three quarters.

Heading into the fourth, the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 87-80.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz kept the game close through the first half of the fourth quarter, never allowing Denver to build a lead larger than 10.

However, consecutive Jamal Murray threes grew the Nuggets lead to 16 with five minutes left to play.

Murray scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to ice the game for Denver.

The Jazz fell to the Nuggets 111-95.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops