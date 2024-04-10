On the Site:
Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down NFL Draft Prospect Kedon Slovis

Apr 10, 2024, 9:30 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Kedon Slovis

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Slovis’ potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 7.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the BYU standout “has the capability” and “makes NFL throws.”

The former NFL player highlighted Slovis’ performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash.

“You could put him in an offense where you do athletic things,” Sylvester said of the BYU product.

“He wants to throw,” Sylvester said and added that he also has the ability to use his legs.

The big negative in Slovis’ game and highlighted by Sylvester is the number of interceptions the quarterback has thrown.

Slovis has recorded nine games with two or more interceptions and four contests with three or more picks.

The former NFL player believes Slovis can improve with coaching at the next level and projects him joining a team as an undrafted free agent.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Slovis, see the video above.

About Kedon Slovis

Before his time at BYU, the Scottsdale, Arizona native played college football at USC and Pittsburgh. Following his standout high school career at Desert Mountain, Slovis attended USC from 2019-21. Slovis had a stellar first season with the Trojans. However, the quarterback struggled to maintain consistent play in Southern California.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh. He played one season for the Panthers before transferring to BYU. The quarterback played one season at BYU as well.

In his lone campaign with the Cougars, Slovis threw for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns, the only rushing scores of his college career. He played in eight games for BYU.

BYU posted a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in the Big 12 Conference, in Slovis’ season in Provo.

During his five seasons in college, Slovis threw for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.5 percent.

Kedon Slovis at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 2 1/2’’

Weight: 223 lbs.

Arm: 31 1/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30″

Broad Jump: 9′ 10″

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

