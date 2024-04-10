On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Coyotes Play In Utah On Version Of 2024-25 NHL Schedule Draft

Apr 10, 2024, 9:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIXThe NHL is currently drafting a 2024-25 schedule that includes two versions, and one has the Arizona Coyotes franchise playing in Salt Lake City, Utah, reports Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Combined with Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reporting that Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo spoke with potential buyers for the team and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith going to the public with questions about what to name a hockey franchise that he’s already publicly stumped to own in the near future, it raises questions about whether the Coyotes could be on the move.

More from Seravalli:

As the NHL has been working on dual paths, multiple sources indicate Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is intimately involved in both. The first, of course, involves the Coyotes remaining in the Phoenix area by building a new arena via Arizona State Land Trust auction, which is scheduled for June 27.

In Arizona, the Coyotes have remained steadfast that Meruelo is targeting a piece of land in northeast Phoenix to build a new arena. However, the team would not be able to own that land until winning a June 27 auction.

A potential move to Utah is the latest news on the Coyotes’ plans after a failed public vote in May squashed the NHL franchise’s plans to build a new arena in Tempe.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Seravalli reports that Meruelo could sell to Smith Entertainment Group for more than $1.2 billion, which would include a relocation fee. Smith has said the Jazz’s home arena, Delta Center, is capable of hosting hockey until a new hockey-focused arena is built.

“We are interested. We are ready, and we’re a partner,” Smith told The Athletic. “The arena is done. We think we have a solution. And that’s my message to the NHL.”

Servalli added that the situation remains fluid.

Sources continually cautioned that no deal is done, Meruelo remains steadfast in his belief that he can build a gleaming new palace for the Desert Dogs, and the NHL is working hard to avoid a long and protracted battle that could surface if Meruelo is not satisfied with the terms of a transaction. Sources briefed on the ongoing discussions indicated Meruelo could receive up to $1 billion for the Coyotes. The exact figures of the proposed transaction are speculated and all details and mechanics of a proposed deal remain fluid.

The Arizona State Land Department last Thursday listed the auction for the tract of land on the northwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The tract of land would require the Coyotes to pay for development costs such as water, sewage and additional roadway changes to handle large crowds of an entertainment district. Neighboring Scottsdale and the Arizona State Land Department have written in some requirements about what would be on the team, though Meruelo in a statement acknowledged he could be on the hook for $100 million just to develop the land that is currently without utilities.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down NFL Draft Prospect Kedon Slovis

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Compete, Fall Short Against Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th consecutive game, falling at the Delta Center 111-95 to the West-leading Denver Nuggets. 

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jamal Murray’s Fourth Quarter Lifts Nuggets Over Jazz

The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th straight game, falling at home to the Denver Nuggets 111-95 behind 28 points from Jamal Murray.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luka Samanic Throws Down One-Hand Spike On Nikola Jokic

In the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic rose up for a one-hand dunk over Nikola Jokic.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Omer Yurtseven Gets Off To Hot Start Against Denver Nuggets

It was a rough first half for the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets but center Omer Yurtseven had one of his best starts of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Can Jazz Make Noise In West Next Year?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: Coyotes Play In Utah On Version Of 2024-25 NHL Schedule Draft