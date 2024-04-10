Eagles WR Britain Covey Speaks On Love For State Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Eagles wide receiver and former Utah Ute Britain Covey joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his NFL career up to this point and what’s on the horizon.

Covey Recaps Year Two and Previews Year Three

In his second season in the NFL, Covey posted career-highs in receiving yards and punt return yards.

He was the only player in the NFL to post over 400 yards on punt returns in the 2023 season.

He was also top five in average yards on punt returns and was the only player in that top five with at least 25 returns on the season.

“It was a good year,” Covey said. “My rookie year was good but not great. When you’re a rookie, you don’t want to step on any toes and you’re trying to hang on and survive. This last year, I took a little bit more initiative in getting all of my guys on the same page. I definitely think that helped me out.”

Covey’s improved season wasn’t without its setbacks.

He was cut and spent a good amount of time with the practice squad but that didnt stop him from getting on the field and making an impact.

Despite the ups and downs, Covey remains confident in his future as an NFL receiver and returner.

“Last year, I knew that I was going to be cut because I was injured during preseason,” Covey said. “This year, I don’t know what’s going to happen. This is my contract year and I’m fighting for a spot again. But, I feel confident. It’s just about staying healthy.”

Covey got his first real reps at receiver in the 2023 season. He posted four receptions for 42 yards.

Sitting behind AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Julio Jones, Covey said that he has learned a lot about the wide receiver position in his two years with the Eagles.

“It’s amazing how much better I feel like I’ve gotten as a receiver,” Covey said. “I think I learned more in half a season here in the NFL than I learned in my entire college career.”

Covey On His Love For Utah

The Provo native spent five years with the Utes and had a productive college career in Salt Lake City. He finished top ten all-time in receptions, all-purpose yards, and receiving yards for Utah.

Covey gave love to his home state and all the people who are supporting him on his NFL journey.

“I appreciate the state of Utah,” Covey said. “I really do appreciate the support. I know I’ve got every 5’8″ and under kid in Utah sending out prayers every time that ball is in the air.”

