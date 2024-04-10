On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Eagles WR Britain Covey Speaks On Love For State Of Utah

Apr 10, 2024, 12:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Eagles wide receiver and former Utah Ute Britain Covey joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his NFL career up to this point and what’s on the horizon.

Covey Recaps Year Two and Previews Year Three

In his second season in the NFL, Covey posted career-highs in receiving yards and punt return yards.

He was the only player in the NFL to post over 400 yards on punt returns in the 2023 season.

He was also top five in average yards on punt returns and was the only player in that top five with at least 25 returns on the season.

“It was a good year,” Covey said. “My rookie year was good but not great. When you’re a rookie, you don’t want to step on any toes and you’re trying to hang on and survive. This last year, I took a little bit more initiative in getting all of my guys on the same page. I definitely think that helped me out.”

Covey’s improved season wasn’t without its setbacks.

He was cut and spent a good amount of time with the practice squad but that didnt stop him from getting on the field and making an impact.

Despite the ups and downs, Covey remains confident in his future as an NFL receiver and returner.

“Last year, I knew that I was going to be cut because I was injured during preseason,” Covey said. “This year, I don’t know what’s going to happen. This is my contract year and I’m fighting for a spot again. But, I feel confident. It’s just about staying healthy.”

Covey got his first real reps at receiver in the 2023 season. He posted four receptions for 42 yards.

Sitting behind AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Julio Jones, Covey said that he has learned a lot about the wide receiver position in his two years with the Eagles.

“It’s amazing how much better I feel like I’ve gotten as a receiver,” Covey said. “I think I learned more in half a season here in the NFL than I learned in my entire college career.”

Covey On His Love For Utah

The Provo native spent five years with the Utes and had a productive college career in Salt Lake City. He finished top ten all-time in receptions, all-purpose yards, and receiving yards for Utah.

Covey gave love to his home state and all the people who are supporting him on his NFL journey.

“I appreciate the state of Utah,” Covey said. “I really do appreciate the support. I know I’ve got every 5’8″ and under kid in Utah sending out prayers every time that ball is in the air.”

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: ‘Significant Progress’ Made On Agreement To Bring Coyotes To Utah

The NHL to SLC movement has been picking up steam. There is reportedly "significant progress" in relocating the Arizona Coyotes to Utah.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Coyotes Play In Utah On Version Of 2024-25 NHL Schedule Draft

The NHL is currently drafting a 2024-25 schedule that includes two versions, and one has the Arizona Coyotes franchise playing in Utah.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down NFL Draft Prospect Kedon Slovis

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Compete, Fall Short Against Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th consecutive game, falling at the Delta Center 111-95 to the West-leading Denver Nuggets. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jamal Murray’s Fourth Quarter Lifts Nuggets Over Jazz

The Utah Jazz dropped their 13th straight game, falling at home to the Denver Nuggets 111-95 behind 28 points from Jamal Murray.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luka Samanic Throws Down One-Hand Spike On Nikola Jokic

In the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic rose up for a one-hand dunk over Nikola Jokic.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Eagles WR Britain Covey Speaks On Love For State Of Utah