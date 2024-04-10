On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
No Veteran Farewell In Jazz Home Finale

Apr 10, 2024, 5:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without most of their top veterans when they host the Houston Rockets in Thursday’s home finale.

Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Jordan Clarkson (SI), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (illness), Kris Dunn (foot), and Walker Kessler (nose) will all miss the final home contest of the 2023-24 season.

The Jazz are just 3-24 in their last 27 games since the trade deadline and have lost 13 consecutive games.

Jazz Vying For Winning Home Record

Despite their difficulties over the final two months of the regular season, the Jazz are still in contention to finish the year with a winning record on their home floor.

The Jazz currently sit at 20-20 when playing at Delta Center, and can finish the season above .500 with a victory.

The last time the Jazz had a losing record at home was the 2013-14 season when they finished 16-25 in Salt Lake City.

The team has had 39 winning records at home since moving to Utah in the 1979-80 season.

Rockets Drawing Dead In West

Despite a late push to make the Play-In Tournament, the Rockets will fall short of the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final playoff seed.

The Rockets closed the gap with the Warriors to a single after beating the Jazz on March 29, marking their 11th consecutive victory.

However, Houston lost its next five games and was eliminated from playoff contention late last week.

The Rockets sit at 39-40 on the season.

How To Watch Jazz And Rockets

The Jazz will face the Rockets on Thursday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports

No Veteran Farewell In Jazz Home Finale